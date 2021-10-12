Xavier Bertrand resolves to participate in the LR congress to “unite his political family”

Xavier Bertrand on the TV set of TF1, in Paris, October 11, 2021. THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

Until the end, they will have held their breath, awaiting the decision of Xavier Bertrand, the boss of the Hauts-de-France region and candidate for the presidential election on the right. Was he going to appear at the designation congress organized by the Les Républicains (LR) party on December 4, with the risk of losing to Michel Barnier or Valérie Pécresse, his most serious competitors? Or rather choose to go it alone without any partisan procedure?

The rumor swelled, all day Monday, October 11, around a potential intervention of the person concerned on the set of a television news program of which no one on the right knew if it would take place or not until confirmed in the middle of afternoon of a passage on TF1. A sign, if yet another was needed, of the confusion that reigns right now on the right. The white smoke finally came out Monday evening from the studios of the first channel after a flash interview of four minutes and thirty seconds: “I will participate in this congress”, he immediately answered the presenter Gilles Bouleau who asked him the question.





He who had refused the concept of primary for months greeted, Monday, the activists who have “Say no to the primary because they don’t want a confrontation”. For the former Minister of Labor, the choice of Congress is “The condition of victory”. And to recognize: “The easy solution would have been to go it alone, I want to bring together all the French, I must start with my political family. “

Xavier Bertrand thus deceived those who, many even at the top of the party hierarchy, feared, until the last minute, the announcement of a solitary adventure. And therefore a candidacy parallel to the official one, resulting from the congress.

Relief

Such a scenario, everyone repeated, would sound the assured failure of the right in the presidential election: nibbled on three fronts, between Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, the training would have had no chance of surviving a double candidacy. The concern was also palpable in the ranks of Xavier Bertrand’s supporters where until the last second, “No one could tell where he would lean”, blows a loved one. It is that with five, even six candidates, some found that the designation in congress looked more and more like a primary… closed. In addition to Valérie Pécresse and Michel Barnier, it is indeed necessary to reckon with the deputy of the Alpes-Maritimes Eric Ciotti, the mayor of Garenne-Colombes, Philippe Juvin, but also the entrepreneur Denis Payre. A situation that the northern elected wanted to avoid at all costs.

