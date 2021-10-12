Xbox Game Pass: 3 new games available today including Back 4 Blood! | Xbox one

The October Xbox Game Pass games continue to arrive and after the first 4 titles at the start of the month, three new features are arriving today in the subscription service, including the all new Back 4 Blood which is available both on Xbox , PC as well as mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming. For its part, Destiny 2: Beyond the Light is arriving on PC after launching on console.

Back 4 Blood is a frantic, cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. Experience the intense 4-player co-op story campaign, competitive multiplayer as Human or Infested, and fast-paced gameplay that keeps you in the action.

What are the moments that unite the family? From Cloisters Interactive, A Memoir Blue is the poignant story of a mother and daughter, lived through cherished memories and faded memories.

Europe holds many secrets from the past, including the dark stasis power. Work with the Unknown Exo to harness this power before Vigris, the Kall of Darkness, hands it over to her fallen forces. Upgrade your arsenal, master stasis, and go beyond the Light.

