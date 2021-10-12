Xbox: Is the backward compatibility program about to come back?

It’s been over two years since the Xbox consoles – One and now Series X / S – have hosted “new old games”. The backward compatibility program ended in June 2019, sweeping away the hopes of retro players who demanded the return of more works of yesteryear. However, in order to properly celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of its first game console, Microsoft could make a gesture for former enthusiasts.

Gamers have been waiting for a sign from Microsoft for the return of the backward compatibility program for months, if not years. Could the wait be over soon? In addition to the statements of Nick baker (known as being an “insider” having had some good predictions), the site TrueAchievements.com echoes strange transfers that would have taken place during the month of September on the Microsoft Store. Seven games from the very first Xbox would have seen updates on the online store, according to their data: Dead or Alive 3, Dead or Alive Ultimate, Gun Valkyrie, Advent Rising, Full Spectrum Warrior: Ten Hammers, Gladius, and … Chicken Little. The presence of the adaptation of the animated feature film reminds us that this is perhaps only a simple test on the side of the Redmond firm. “But someone at Microsoft is pressing some store buttons and moving games”Observes the specialized site. A single date seems to emerge from this tracking date: November 30, 2021.

In February 2021, Jason Ronald (Director of Program Management at Xbox) confided in LordsofGaming on the difficulties his team was having in bringing new games to the backward compatibility program. He explained that the problems of agreements and licenses were much more difficult to circumvent than the technical problems.. Many old apps were designed by studios that have since closed, the rights of which are sometimes shared between several groups. In the past, rights holders prefer to block backward compatibility to better sell a remaster. We explained all the difficulties of reviving the glories of yesteryear in an old article. Jason Ronald, without promising anything, however ensured that Microsoft heard the complaints of the players.





It must be recognized that many games that have not yet been released on consoles deserve to come back from pixelated limbo.. We are thinking in particular of Jet Set Radio Future, Crazy Taxi 3, Max Payne 3, Dino Crisis 3, Silent Hill 4: The Room, Kung Fu Chaos, episodes of Project Gotham Racing, Amped or even Top Spin. The Xbox backward compatibility program has already made it possible to bring back titles such as Panzer Dragoon Orta, Conker: Live & Reloaded, Breakdown, Alice: Return to Madness Country, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Condemned, Dante’s Inferno, Table Tennis or Left 4 Dead. In total, more than 600 games drawn from the catalog for the first Xbox and Xbox 360 are now playable on Xbox Series X | S.