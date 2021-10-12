Xbox Series X: Collectible SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles consoles up for grabs, details!

Attention was somewhat directed to the announcement of Sora’s arrival in Super Smash Bros., but brawler fans also had their eyes on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which brings together the characters from the TV channel.

Helga Pataki from Hey Arnold, Reptar from the Rugrats, Oblina from Funny Monsters or Nigner from The Jungle Family are part of the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster of fighters, but it’s SpongeBob and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, also present that interest us today. Indeed, Microsoft is currently bringing into play two Xbox Series X in the colors of the two licenses, accompanied by their controllers.

To participate, it’s quite simple: you must be part of a country in which Xbox Live is accessible (France is part of it), and go to Twitter to follow the Xbox account and retweet the post below in adding the hashtag #XboxAllStarBrawlsweepstakes before October 25 at 5:00 am French time. If you want to read the full contest rules, it’s just below.

Follow and retweet with #XboxAllStarBrawlsweepstakes for a chance to win these awesome Xbox Series X (Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl). 18 years and over (…) Rules.



