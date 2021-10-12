Xiaomi’s last two top-of-the-range models now available in the Free Mobile store

After about two weeks of pre-orders, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are now directly available for purchase from Xavier Niel’s operator.

Announced last month in France, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, the firm’s new high-end models, are now available directly on the Free Mobile store. You can buy them in cash or using the Free Flex formula.

The Xiaomi 11T is offered in its 8GB version of RAM and 128GB of storage for 569 €. By going through Free Flex, you can make a first payment of € 81 then pay € 16.99 / month over 24 months, of course having the possibility of activating the purchase option at any time.

For the Pro version, you will have access to the 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage combo for € 699. By using Free Flex, the first payment will be € 119, then € 19.99 / month over 24 months.





Regarding the technical characteristics, the Xiaomi 11T offers the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 6.67-inch FHD + 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a dual stereo speaker, a triple 108 + 8 + 5 Megapixel photo sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery and 67 Watts load (100% in 36 minutes). The Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped for its part with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6.67-inch FHD + 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a dual stereo speaker with Harman Kardon, a triple photo sensor 108 + 8 + 5 Megapixels, a 5000 mAh battery and a 120 Watts load (100% in 17 minutes). You can find the entire technical sheet of these different models directly on the Free Mobile website.