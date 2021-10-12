Xiaomi’s next smatphone is already on sale

Ultra prolific in the smartphone market, Xiaomi is preparing the release of new models for the end of the year. The prices are already ultra aggressive, especially when a promotion of 30 € applies, as is the case at Amazon.

Nothing seems to stop Xiaomi in the smartphone market, the Chinese manufacturer regularly spraying France with many references, often at very aggressive prices. A few months ago, we were treated to the Xiaomi Mi 11, but this time it is the “Xiaomi 11” model to be marketed from November 7 (without “Mi”, therefore. And yes it becomes complicated to to follow). But what should be remembered here is that the 11 Lite 5G NE model is already being promoted at Amazon and benefit from a reduction of 30 €. This makes us an Android smartphone that seems very well off, for 339 €.

Discover the Xiaomi 11 Lite from 339 € at Amazon

A smartphone with an amazing technical sheet for this price

Available now for pre-order, for delivery on November 7, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is particularly well equipped, especially for a smartphone under 350 €. Indeed, it is already paying the luxury of enjoying a 6.55-inch OLED panel in Full HD + (2400×1080 pixels) which displays a refresh rate of 90 Hz. A Dolby Vision and HDR10 + compatible screen, for maximum brightness advertised at 800 cd / m2 (which is really very high). A beautiful screen, therefore, which should honor the overall performance of the terminal, since we are entitled to a Snapdragon 778G, coupled with 6 or 8 GB of RAM. A chip which is not the most upscale at Qualcomm, but which provides a good deal on a daily basis, whether for surfing the web, video games or photography. Added to this are 5G accounting, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The battery goes up to 4250 mAh, with a fast charge at 33 wattts.

When it comes to the camera, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE offers three sensors: a 64-megapixel main module, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel macro module. On the front, the “selfie” sensor still rises to 20 megapixels.