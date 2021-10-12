Good plan news Xiaomi’s next smatphone is already on sale
Ultra prolific in the smartphone market, Xiaomi is preparing the release of new models for the end of the year. The prices are already ultra aggressive, especially when a promotion of 30 € applies, as is the case at Amazon.
Nothing seems to stop Xiaomi in the smartphone market, the Chinese manufacturer regularly spraying France with many references, often at very aggressive prices. A few months ago, we were treated to the Xiaomi Mi 11, but this time it is the “Xiaomi 11” model to be marketed from November 7 (without “Mi”, therefore. And yes it becomes complicated to to follow). But what should be remembered here is that the 11 Lite 5G NE model is already being promoted at Amazon and benefit from a reduction of 30 €. This makes us an Android smartphone that seems very well off, for 339 €.
A smartphone with an amazing technical sheet for this price
Available now for pre-order, for delivery on November 7, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is particularly well equipped, especially for a smartphone under 350 €. Indeed, it is already paying the luxury of enjoying a 6.55-inch OLED panel in Full HD + (2400×1080 pixels) which displays a refresh rate of 90 Hz. A Dolby Vision and HDR10 + compatible screen, for maximum brightness advertised at 800 cd / m2 (which is really very high). A beautiful screen, therefore, which should honor the overall performance of the terminal, since we are entitled to a Snapdragon 778G, coupled with 6 or 8 GB of RAM. A chip which is not the most upscale at Qualcomm, but which provides a good deal on a daily basis, whether for surfing the web, video games or photography. Added to this are 5G accounting, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The battery goes up to 4250 mAh, with a fast charge at 33 wattts.
When it comes to the camera, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE offers three sensors: a 64-megapixel main module, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel macro module. On the front, the “selfie” sensor still rises to 20 megapixels.
Frequently asked questions about smartphones
Which smartphone to choose for video games?
There is a plethora of mobile video games on offer, with games that are more and more beautiful and more and more greedy. If you’re the type who spends a lot of time gaming on smartphones, there are several things to consider. First, it is better to opt for a model with a large screen, in order to be as comfortable as possible. A diagonal of 6.5 inches is a minimum. Also prefer screens with a refresh rate above 60 Hz, for a better impression of fluidity. Another important point: the power of the chip inside. On Android, it is better to favor models with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which offers an excellent level of performance. On iPhone, you will have no choice but to have a chip designed by Apple, which in all cases offers an excellent level of performance. Finally, don’t skimp on the size of the battery, because playing on mobile is very consuming.
What are the best smartphones for photography?
Today, the vast majority of mid-range and high-end smartphones are capable of taking very good photos both outdoors and during the day. On Android, so-called “wide-angle” sensors are becoming more democratic, as is night mode, to better highlight shots in the dark. If you are looking for a very good photo experience on Android, including quality software processing and very useful functions, it is better to look to the latest Galaxy S from Samsung or the Pixel 5 from Google. On iOS, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 perform very well in photos. But to go even further upmarket, especially on video, you have to turn to the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro.
What are the different iPhone models sold by Apple?
The iPhone offer is quite extensive, since Apple currently markets the following models: iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Prices range from 489 euros for a 64 GB iPhone SE to 1259 euros for a 128 GB iPhone 13 Pro Max. In terms of power, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are the most powerful, with the presence of an Apple A15 Bionic chip. . The iPhone SE is equipped with an A13 Bionic chip. In terms of screen size, we start at 4.7 inches for the iPhone SE and go up to 6.7 inches for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. For “classic” models – iPhone 11, 12 and 13 – the screen diagonal is 6.1 inches.
