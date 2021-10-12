you will soon be able to watch Koh-Lanta without ads

France’s leading channel, TF1 has been increasing its services in recent years in an attempt to reach an ever larger and more diverse audience. The shows are linked and evolve, like the 20th season of Koh Lanta, now aired on Tuesdays instead of Eternal Fridays. Regulars of replay as well as live know it, the ads are an integral part of the experience. Nonetheless, it will soon be time to watch the cult show ad-free.

a new offer to watch Koh-Lanta without ads

In October 2020, Salto was launched, a French video-on-demand subscription service offering films, series, documentaries and entertainment programs via a platform owned by the French audiovisual groups France Télévisions, TF1 and M6. A competitor platform of Netflix which seeks to seduce lovers of French creations. But now TF1 has decided to offer a substantially similar service which will focus above all on replays. You will understand, after TF1 Replay, the group is launching a new SVOD offer: MYTF1 MAX.





Announced in a press release dated Monday, October 11, this new service is currently in the closed beta phase. “With MYTF1 MAX, the public will have access, on computer, mobile and tablet, to direct channels of the TF1 Group and to thousands of hours of replay programs in superior quality (HD) for better viewing comfort.. “can we read there. Good point of the service, the complete absence of advertisements. Thus, the replay of an episode of Koh-Lanta: The Legend will not be interrupted by pop-up advertisements.

But who says SVOD service, says subscription. MYTF1 Max will be available for a subscription of € 2.99 per month for the first year, then € 3.99 per month. No release date has been brought forward. May MYTF1 aficionados rest assured, this service “comes in addition to the current MYTF1 service, which will of course remain available free of charge and will continue to offer replay programs as well as live channels and the AVOD offer“.