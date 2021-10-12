Young traveler Gabby Petito died of strangulation, autopsy says

His disappearance aroused great emotion in the United States in September. The young traveler Gabby Petito died of strangulation, according to the results of an autopsy published Tuesday, October 12. “The cause of death is strangulation and it is homicide”, said the Teton County, Wyoming medical examiner. The body of the 22-year-old young woman was found in this northwestern state on September 19. According to the autopsy, she was killed three to four weeks before her body was found near Grand Teton National Park.

Gabby Petito’s ex-boyfriend is actively wanted by the authorities but remains untraceable. Qualified for “person of interest for the investigation”Brian Laundrie has been charged with fraudulent use of the young woman’s bank card. The couple had left New York in July, for a trip in a converted van that was supposed to last four months and the stages of which were regularly shared on Instagram and YouTube. The 23-year-old nonetheless returned alone with the van to Florida, where the couple were staying, on September 1.





Gabrielle Petito’s family had reported her disappearance on September 11, saying they had not heard from her since the end of August. The Florida police then questioned Brian Laundrie but he did not provide them with any information about the young woman, then disappeared.