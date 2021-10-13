🔴 DIRECT – Coronavirus: “There is a significant risk of an epidemic resumption”, warns Gabriel Attal

The epidemic situation in France is developing favorably. Follow all the news related to Covid-19 in France and around the world.

3:58 p.m.

More than twenty high-ranking experts, including the German virologist Christian Drosten, will have the heavy task of investigating for the WHO, the new pathogens, and to look again at the origin of the Covid.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that the world, including the World Health Organization (WHO), is not ready.





The Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has therefore announced this summer the launch of a “Scientific Advisory Group on the origins of new pathogens”, called SAGO after the acronym.

13:31

“The second the health pass will no longer be necessary to control the epidemic, we will be delighted to withdraw it […] If the situation remains in a dynamic of improvement we can adapt it or suspend it ”, Gabriel Attal speaks from the Elysée #MidiNews pic.twitter.com/rZyNpk4LJE – CNEWS (@CNEWS) October 13, 2021

13:26

“There is a significant risk of an epidemic resumption,” warns Gabriel Attal, government spokesman after the Council of Ministers. “Winter is conducive to this type of recovery, new variants can appear and an immune escape is not to be excluded”, he explained, calling for vigilance “until next summer”.

9:55 a.m.

The bill extending until July 31 the possible use of the health pass is presented Wednesday in the Council of Ministers, under fire from the oppositions which challenge the decision to step over the presidential election.

The text, which AFP was able to consult, was however slightly amended after its passage in the Council of State to include the presentation by the government of a “report” to Parliament, providing an update on the measures taken. and “specifying the reasons for maintaining some of them, if any”.

This review must take place at least three months after the publication of the law, and “no later than February 28, 2022”, the date of the end of the parliamentary session.

7:35

The United States will open “in early November” its land borders with Mexico and Canada to travelers vaccinated against Covid-19 and making trips deemed non-essential, a senior White House official announced on Wednesday.

He assured that the precise date of entry into force of the new device would be known “very soon” for these trips by land, as for international trips by plane, subject to the same calendar and for which the vaccination obligation had been. announced on September 20.