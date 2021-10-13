100,000 premature deaths linked to phthalates in plastic

A study made public Tuesday shows that this endocrine disruptor would trigger cardiovascular disease in particular.

The presence of chemical compounds called phthalates in plastics and found in foods and everyday objects (food, clothing, cosmetics, toys …) could cause the premature death each year of 100,000 Americans from 55 to 64 years, according to a study released Tuesday, October 12.

Read alsoBisphenol B, an alternative to bisphenol A, is also an endocrine disruptor

These phthalates are considered to be endocrine disruptors harmful to health, but the direct link between exposure to these products and deaths from cardiovascular disease or cancer in the United States has not yet been established with certainty. says the study by the Grossman School of Medicine at New York University, published in the journal Environmental Pollution.

A cost “of 39.9 to 47.1 billion dollars per year”

The researchers analyzed the effects of exposure to phthalates on a population of 5,303 adults over the age of 20. The study and the biological (especially urine) analyzes of the participants took place between 2001 and 2010, before the mortality statistics were analyzed until the end of 2015. The data analyzes were extracted in July 2020 . In “Extrapolating (the results) in the age group of the US population 55 to 64, we have identified 90,761 to 107,283 attributable deaths ” to phthalate exposure, the study explains.





“Our findings show that greater phthalate exposure is linked to premature death, especially heart disease”, said one of the authors, Leonardo Trasande, quoted in a press release. “Until now, we have known that chemicals cause cardiovascular disease, which is a leading cause of death. But we had not yet directly linked these chemicals to mortality ”, added the scientist from New York University, who signed this work with two colleagues from the University of Iowa, Buyun Liu and Wei Bao.

Read alsoManufacturers will have to publish the list of products containing endocrine disruptors

The researchers also calculated the economic cost of these premature deaths to the United States, in terms of lost productivity: “From 39.9 to 47.1 billion dollars per year”, according to them. “Other studies will have to corroborate these observations and identify the mechanisms (at work), but the regulatory authorities must act urgently “, argues the study of New York University.