200 new cases and 10 deaths resp

Let us continue our efforts to block the Covid. Guadeloupe is on the right track, since the indicators are down. There were still 200 new cases and 10 deaths in hospitals, during the week of October 4 to 10, 2021. Sports activities can resume tomorrow.

Nadine Fadel

updated October 13, 2021 at 6:29 p.m.



The plans of the health and prefectural authorities are well under way. The Covid-19 epidemic is still receding. Deconfinement can continue, according to the schedule announced three weeks ago.

What should we remember from the Covid press point on Wednesday, October 13?

Alongside the regional prefect, Alexandre Rochatte, in the small room of the Palais d’Orléans, in Basse-Terre, there was the Deputy Director General of the Regional Health Agency (ARS), Florelle Bradamantis, today.

The health situation

The decline in indicators of the Covid-19 epidemic is global, in Guadeloupe.

However, between October 4 and 10, 2021 (week 40), 200 new cases have been identified in the territory. There have been 10 additional deaths, in a hospital environment; the average age of the deceased is 70 years.

the positivity rate is 2.4%, below the vigilance threshold. the incidence rate is 53.1 per 100,000 inhabitants ; it is approaching the alert threshold.

A cluster was identified, during this week.

This favorable situation is also felt in the number of hospitals in the territory. There were 15 new hospitalizations of Covid patients during the last week and 6 critical care admissions.

26 people are taken care of in the intensive care units, including 12 positive Covid out of the 35 armed beds.

Regarding vaccination, eligible people (over 12 years old) are vaccinated up to 41.54%, in Guadeloupe, over 18 reaching 44.4%.

10/13/2021 Press release – Covid situation update week 40

Regarding restrictions, no big changes, in the immediate future

The prefectural measures to curb the epidemic are unchanged for the moment. Phase 2 of deconfinement will come into effect from October 22, as previously announced.





Two changes will take effect tomorrow, however.

First, the health pass will be required for travel between Guadeloupe and Martinique. This measure, jointly decided by the prefectures of Guadeloupe and Martinique, was the subject of a press release yesterday.

From this Thursday also, sports training will be able to resume, including in covered places, with application of the health pass, on voluntary basis of the sports federations.

10/13/2021 “Sport and travel” press release

Another subject addressed by the prefect Alexandre Rochatte: the open letter of which he was the addressee, signed by the LKP, which asks “the cancellation of the provisions authorizing visitors with a complete vaccination schedule to enter Guadeloupe territory without mandatory negative PCR test and without controlled isolationHere is his response:

The reservoir of viruses, it is not in metropolitan France. The reservoir of virus, it is here in Guadeloupe, concretely. And so vaccination protects against the virus, it protects people (…). I read the letter from the LKP, moreover, one cannot consider it as a letter, it is an insult … when one speaks to me of criminal action … one simply has to know how to measure the words. Criminal action is surely not on my side (…). Alexandre Rochatte, Prefect of the Guadeloupe region

Florelle Bradamantis went in his direction, affirming that there is today a very clear plea for the strengthening of vaccination. The studies are favorable to this option, to reduce the number of serious forms and hospitalizations, specified the deputy general director of the ARS.

