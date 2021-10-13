2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ukraine held back by Bosnia

Galvanized by their victory in Helsinki (2-1), Ukraine started strong, with the same starting XI, the reception of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Lviv. Already a scorer on Saturday, Andreï Yarmolenko scored his 44th goal (4 months after record holder Andreï Chevtchenko) in 104 caps, receiving a tense cross from Viktor Tsigankov (1-0, 15th). But by dint of missing break points (Timtchik, 24th, 50th; Yaremtchouk, 55th), to multiply the defensive rescues of Matvienko, she was exposed to a return of the Bosnians, more and more urgent (Kolasinac, 34th; Hadziahmetovic, 43rd; Nalic, 49th; Dzeko, 69th). On a shift succeeded by Strasbourg’s Sanjin Prcic, Stevanovic put in a touch for the cross volley of Ahmedhodzic (77th, 1-1), which surprised Piatov.



