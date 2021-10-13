2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ukraine held back by Bosnia

Galvanized by their victory in Helsinki (2-1), Ukraine started strong, with the same starting XI, the reception of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Lviv. Already a scorer on Saturday, Andreï Yarmolenko scored his 44th goal (4 months after record holder Andreï Chevtchenko) in 104 caps, receiving a tense cross from Viktor Tsigankov (1-0, 15th). But by dint of missing break points (Timtchik, 24th, 50th; Yaremtchouk, 55th), to multiply the defensive rescues of Matvienko, she was exposed to a return of the Bosnians, more and more urgent (Kolasinac, 34th; Hadziahmetovic, 43rd; Nalic, 49th; Dzeko, 69th). On a shift succeeded by Strasbourg’s Sanjin Prcic, Stevanovic put in a touch for the cross volley of Ahmedhodzic (77th, 1-1), which surprised Piatov.
A decisive Bosnia-Ukraine on November 16
This is the fifth time during these qualifications that the selection led by Olexandre Petrakov has been joined after opening the scoring. Even if Ukraine is still unbeaten (1 victory, 6 draws) and remains second in group D (9 points), it finds itself in a bad position, with one game more than Finland (3rd, 8 pts) and Bosnia (4th, 7 points), which she will meet again on November 16 at Zenica for a decisive match.
A boulevard for France
This stagnation helps the affairs of France a little more (1st with 12 points), winner of the League of Nations during this international window in October. The Blues need a victory against Kazakhstan (5th and last with 3 pts), on November 13 at the Stade de France, to validate their direct qualification for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.