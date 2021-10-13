2022 World Qualifiers: A hat-trick from Ronaldo and Portugal curls Luxembourg

Portugal inflicted a correction on Luxembourg (5-0) thanks in particular to a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday in Faro (south) in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. With this success, the Portuguese total 16 points and remain second in the standings of the group A, one point behind Serbia, victorious over Azerbaijan at the same time (3-1) but which has one more match. The two teams, now the only ones capable of qualifying in the pool, will face off in Lisbon next month on the final day of the qualifiers.

Three goals from Cristiano Ronaldo including the first two from penalties (8th, 13th, 87th), one achievement by Bruno Fernandes (17th) and another by Joao Palhinha (69th) gave the Portuguese triumph an air of promenade. The 2016 European champions, never really worried, suffocated Luxembourg and found the flaw from the start. Slaloming in the defense of the 94th nation in the FIFA rankings, Bernardo Silva was stopped irregularly by Sébastien Thill in the box, “CR7” transforming into force in the middle of the cage to open the scoring (8th, 1-0).

In the process, the five-time Golden Ball himself obtained a penalty when he was mowed down by Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris after a good breakthrough. This time, the Portuguese captain shot to the right to make the break (13th, 2-0). Only a few minutes later, Bernardo Silva, very leggy, served Bruno Fernandes on the edge of offside in the middle of the box, the Manchester United maestro unleashing a powerful cross strike only touched by Moris (17th, 3-0).

From that moment, the Seleçao decided to lower the pace of the match and calmly manage their advantage, not without worsening the score. At the heart of the second half, Joao Palhinha rose higher than everyone on a corner to score the fourth goal with a header (4-0, 69th). Cristiano Ronaldo, who was celebrating his 182nd cap, then offered himself a hat-trick by also heading a cross from Ruben Neves (5-0, 87th) and at the same time signing his 115th achievement in the selection, always improving the world record for national team goals. Portugal’s next meeting in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers will take place on November 11 with a trip to Ireland.

