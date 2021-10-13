2022 World Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo strikes three times, England braked

The 8th day of the qualifiers for the World Cup continued on Wednesday. Ronaldo offered himself a hat-trick, England conceded a draw (1-1).

After Tuesday’s matches, notably marked by the qualification of Germany, the first nation to achieve this, the 8th day of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup continued on Wednesday. 6 groups and 14 teams were involved. England was held back by Hungary, Ronaldo carried Portugal (5-0).

Cristiano Ronaldo strikes twice

Top scorer in history in the selection, Ronaldo has again made his own, making the task of those who will try to get his impressive record even more complicated. The striker scored a saving hat-trick against Luxembourg, including two on penalties. La Seleçao has largely won (5-0).





At the same time, England was pushed around by Hungary. Gareth Southgate’s men conceded the first goal against the visitors, but managed to equalize thanks to a goal from John Stones (37th). In group C, Switzerland strolled in Lithuania, winning without forcing on the score of 4 goals to 0. Finally, in group D, that of the Blues, Finland won on the lawn of Kazakhstan (0-2), while Ukraine and Bosnia-Herzegovina drew (1-1).

All the results of the evening:

Group A: Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan, Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg.

Group B: Sweden 2-0 Greece, Kosovo 1-2 Georgia.

Not to miss

Group C: Lithuania 0-4 Switzerland, Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland.

The article continues below

Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 Finland, Ukraine 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group F: Israel 2-0 Moldova, Denmark 1-0 Austria, Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland.

Group I: England 1-1 Hungary, San Marino 0-3 Andorra, Albania 0-1 Poland.