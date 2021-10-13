2m15 Turkish woman named tallest woman in the world

Rumeysa Gelgi hopes the spotlight will inspire people to “accept themselves as they are”.

Rumeysa Gelgi is 2m15 tall. Originally from Karabük Province, Turkey, she has just been officially named the tallest living woman by Guinness World Records. Its large size results from a condition called Weaver syndrome which causes accelerated growth.

“Accept yourself as you are”

Due to mobility issues related to her disease, Rumeysa Gelgi primarily uses a wheelchair to get around – although she can walk with the help of a walking frame.

“Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself, so accept yourself as you are, be aware of your potential and do your best,” said the new record holder.

The 24-year-old also set a world record in 2014, when she was named the tallest teenager in the world, and has since used her platform to advocate for others with rare diseases and raise awareness about this subject. She hopes this title will inspire people to “accept themselves as they are”.





“Source of inspiration”

Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, said it was an “honor” to welcome him back into the record books. “His indomitable spirit and his pride in standing out are a source of inspiration,” he said.

“The tallest living woman category isn’t one that changes hands very often, so I’m excited to share this news,” said Craig Glenday.

The tallest woman on record is Zeng Jinlian, from Hunan province, China, who was measured at 2.46m in 1982. The world’s tallest living man, Sultan Kosen, is also from Turkey and is 2.51m tall. .