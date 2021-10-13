5,578 new cases in 24 hours, 27 deaths in French hospitals

UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

End of the state of emergency in Reunion, towards an extension of the health pass throughout France, the mandatory health pass for all public and private employees from Friday in Italy … Le Figaro takes stock this Wednesday, October 13 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

1091 patients in intensive care in French hospitals

The epidemic continues to decline in France, where 6,601 patients are still hospitalized on Wednesday, including 219 since the day before. They were 6,629 on Tuesday. 1091 people are treated in critical care services – 58 were received there in the last 24 hours – against 1111 the day before. 27 people also died from Covid in French hospitals on Wednesday, according to Public Health France, bringing the toll to 90,280 hospital deaths since the start of the pandemic.

5,578 new cases of Covid-19 were also detected this Wednesday, against 5,880 the day before and 4,946 last Wednesday. On the vaccination front, 50,947,545 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 75.6% of the total population) and 49,367,087 people now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 73.2% of the total population), since the start of the vaccination campaign in France.

The extension of the health pass endorsed by the Council of Ministers

The bill extending until July 31 the possible use of the health pass was presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal confirmed at the end of the Council the extension “Until July 31, 2022”. “We accept our refusal of a sanitary disarmament which would be more than precipitated in the face of an epidemic which has surprised us so many times and which above all is not over.” But the health pass will be “Lifted as soon as we can”, he said.

End of the state of emergency in Réunion

The French island of Reunion is emerging from the state of health emergency that was declared on July 13 due to the increased circulation of the coronavirus, the government said. The decree putting an end to it must be ratified on Wednesday in the Council of Ministers.

The Senate says no to compulsory vaccination

The Senate dominated by the right-wing opposition on Wednesday rejected a bill aimed at establishing compulsory vaccination for all against Covid-19, defended by the socialist group which found itself isolated on this position.

Socialist parliamentarians have been advocating since the summer “The progressive obligation of universal vaccination” against this virus. The text, examined at first reading in the context of a “niche” parliamentary group, intended to complete the article of the public health code relating to the obligation of diphtheria and tetanus vaccinations to add vaccination against Covid-19. The leader of the Socialist senators Patrick Kanner defended the choice of the “clarity” and some “transparency”, believing that with the health pass, the government has “Demanded of the French an obligation of indirect vaccination”.

A hospital employee challenging the vaccine obligation rejected in court

The summary judge of the Versailles administrative court on Wednesday rejected the appeal of a hospital employee refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19, who challenged the suspension of her contract and the payment of her salary. This administrative agent of the Nord-Essonne hospital group (public) disputes the suspension pronounced against her at the end of September by her management, which accuses her of not respecting the vaccination obligation of hospital workers.

Read alsoJustice rejects the request of an unvaccinated hospital employee suspended without pay





The appeal lodged with the administrative justice judge, which allows a ruling in a few days, was intended to lift the suspension, pending another decision later on the merits, according to the employee’s lawyer, Me Rudyard Bessis, who now intends to continue the procedure in the Council of State. She justified the urgency of a decision by suspending her salary, depriving her of income. In his rejection order, the judge argued that the employee “Has placed itself in the emergency situation it invokes” because the law on the vaccination obligation of hospital “Gave a delay of several weeks”.

WHO: experts to investigate the origins of the Covid

The WHO on Wednesday unveiled the team of scientists responsible for studying new pathogens and avoiding future pandemics, a heavy task to be carried out under the heavy shadow of the investigation into the origins of Covid-19, which is trampling on. It is made up of more than twenty high-ranking experts, including the German virologist Christian Drosten or Dr Jean-Claude Manuguerra from the Institut Pasteur in France. And should in particular guide the WHO on the next steps to be taken to understand the origins of SARS-CoV-2.

“The social consequences of Covid are lasting”, warn associations in Paca

“The social consequences of the health crisis are lasting”, alerted the associations fighting against poverty in the Provence-Alpes-Côte-D’azur region, pleading Wednesday in Marseille for the creation of a “Regional observatory of great poverty”.

“We hear a little music, that the health crisis, even if it is not true, is resolved and that the social crisis and its consequences are reduced, but it is not at all true”, underlined Christophe Devys, president of the Alerte collective, which brings together French associations fighting against poverty and exclusion.

According to forecasts published in early October by the National Statistics Institute, the“shock wave” of Covid-19 should continue to amortize. Helped by a strong rebound in salaried employment, the unemployment rate should drop sharply from the fall, to 7.6% in the third quarter, forecasts INSEE. “In addition to the chronic crisis, an acute crisis has been added, the Covid has amplified the phenomenon, it has made invisible people visible”, echoed Carine Rolland, president of Médecins du monde, but “The social consequences, we have not finished seeing them”.

The health pass required to work in Italy

The health pass becomes compulsory from Friday in Italy for all public and private employees, a measure supposed to encourage vaccination but which faces the opposition of millions of employees.

Persistently congested global ports

The congestion affecting ports worldwide and which recently forced several container ships to divert from England to European ports will last another 6 to 9 months, the British Ports Association told AFP on Wednesday. (BPA).

This situation that lasts “for more than a year” is linked to the global traffic disruption caused by the pandemic and “will last for another 6 to 9 months,” said Mark Simmonds, BPA’s director of external affairs. According to him, the blockage is not specific to the United Kingdom and the situation “Is much worse in China and the United States”.

More than 4.8 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 4,861,478 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources, Wednesday at 10:00 GMT. The United States is the most bereaved country with 716,479 dead, followed by Brazil (601,398), India (451,189), Mexico (282,773) and Russia (219,329).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.