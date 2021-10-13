60% of French people turn down the heating to avoid too big a bill

It’s already a joke on Twitter. “Who is here waiting to turn the heat back on?” “” I know it’s cold because my cat is sticking to me. “After a rainy summer, the cold sets in, but many French people wait before heating their homes. This is shown by the latest barometer of the national energy mediator revealed by RMC. About 60% of French people say they have lowered the heating to avoid an overly high bill.





In question, the explosion in the price of energy. Since March, the price of gas has been rising continuously, with very significant increases in recent months: + 8.7% at the end of August, + 12.6% at the end of September. The consequences are serious: 20% of households surveyed say they have suffered from the cold in their homes for at least 24 hours in 2021, against 14% last year, more than a third of which for economic reasons. Young people are particularly affected. Still according to the national energy mediator, half of 18-34 year olds find it difficult to pay their gas and electricity bills.

And if the winter break, which begins on November 1, should protect the poorest households, the Mediator fears an explosion in the number of cuts due to unpaid bills in the spring. In fact, 79% of French people today say that energy bills represent a “significant” part of their budget. And prices are likely to continue to rise with winter and demand …