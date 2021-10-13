60M €, a big surprise is emerging in Ligue 1

Looking for a caliber in the midfield next summer, PSG could finally find what they are looking for in the local championship. Leonardo being announced in the footsteps of a French genius evolving in Ligue 1.

After Mbappé, PSG recruit again in Monaco

Five after snatching Kylian Mbappé from AS Monaco against a historic check for 180 million euros, Paris Saint-Germain is back in the footsteps of a new player from the Principality club. Elected best hope in Ligue 1 last season, the former midfielder of the Girondins de Bordeaux, Aurélien Tchouaméni, is particularly in the viewfinder of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin and Manchester United, according to information from Goal.

Eager to strike a big blow in midfield next summer, Leonardo could finally drop foreign tracks and focus his resources on the 21-year-old tricolor international. Already interested in Kylian Mbappé from PSG, after recruiting Eduardo Camavinga, from Stade Rennais, Real Madrid now wants to secure the services of Aurélien Tchouaméni. Purchased 18 million euros in 2018, the prospect of a significant capital gain next June is real, given the quality of the suitors of Niko Kovac’s protégé.





AS Monaco has set its tariff for Tchouaméni

Already tracked by the Paris Saint Germain and several English and Italian clubs, Aurélien Tchouaméni is now set up as a priority on the side of Real Madrid. The number one goal for the Merengues is of course Kylian Mbappé, but he could be followed next summer by his compatriot from AS Monaco. Especially since Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Isco will make room in Carlo Ancelotti’s workforce at the end of the season and at the end of their contract.

In the Principality, a departure from Tchouaméni would be possible at around 60 million euros. However, this price could climb quickly. Information confirmed by the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, during his Here We Go Podcast. Aurélien Tchouaméni could therefore be one of the hits of the summer of 2022.