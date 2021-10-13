a 2-year-old kills his mother with a bullet in the head during a meeting Zoom

2-year-old killed his mother who was attending a Zoom meeting with a bullet to the head, leading to the arrest Tuesday October 13 in Florida of the father, accused of failing to put his weapon out of reach toddler. Veondre Avery, 22, charged with negligent manslaughter and failing to securely store his gun, has been taken into custody, police and a prosecutor said. It was with his gun, which he had stored – loaded and without the safety catch – in a Paw Patrol backpack, a children’s television series, that their child killed Shamaya Lynn at their home on August 11. , with a single bullet and while the 21-year-old was in the middle of a Zoom meeting.

“One of the girls passed out, she was bleeding. Her camera is on, her baby is crying at the back of the room ”, described by telephone one of the colleagues of Shamaya Lynn to the operator of the emergency services, according to a recording of the call made public by the police and transcribed by the newspaper Orlando Sentinel. Veondre Avery, who was absent during the accident, also contacted the emergency services on his return, begging them to “hurry”, according to Orlando Sentinel. Police officers sent to the scene then discovered Veondre Avery trying to revive his partner in their apartment in Altamonte Springs, a town north of Orlando, Florida. But the death was pronounced shortly after by the paramedics.

The date of the trial has not yet been determined, said the press release from prosecutor Dan Faggard. This type of drama is infamous in the United States. In late September, a 2-year-old boy died in Texas after finding a loaded gun in a loved one’s backpack. “Every year, in the United States, hundreds of children have access to loaded and unsecured weapons” and unintentionally fire, according to a recent report from Everytown For Gun Safety, an association campaigning for better regulation of firearms. According to his count, these “unintentional shootings” of minors have caused 879 deaths since 2015 and 114 since January 1.