A cubic UFO in the midst of lightning

In New Jersey, a witness filmed an astonishing phenomenon amid the clouds and lightning of a silent thunderstorm.

It was in the New Jersey sky that a strange shape appeared on September 28, around 8 p.m. As a spectacular thunderstorm raged over the town of Vineland town, one local resident was particularly impressed with the lack of noise. He therefore grabbed his phone to immortalize this natural phenomenon made even more impressive by the silence that reigned. But he was not at the end of his surprises: because, watching his video afterwards, he thought he saw an anomaly appearing occasionally in the light of lightning: a sort of dark cube that seems to emerge from the clouds. He immediately forwarded his find to MUFON, the leading UFO investigation group in the United States, and since it was shared on YouTube, the video has gone viral.





But it is very difficult to interpret such fleeting images of poor quality. Is it simply the outline of a slightly flattened cloud which, by a classic phenomenon of pareidolia, has metamorphosed into a cube? Is it just a trick, not very difficult to achieve? Or is it a real object? A few years ago, a video quite close to this one raised many questions before being elucidated. The square UFO filmed from the window of an airplane was none other than the roof of a skyscraper emerging from the fog.

However, the more or less recent ufology archives do not miss UFOs with square or rectangular shapes, like this other video filmed in Indiana in September 2020.

In July 2015, a mini wave of cubic objects even swept through Texas and Antarctica at the same time … The first observation was obviously a hoax but the second still raises questions.