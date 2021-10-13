A French animal photographer of the year for his grouper fertilization photo

the essential

The international jury for the Wildlife photographer of the year 2021 grand prize awarded photographer Laurent Ballesta for a splendid photo of groupers in French Polynesia.

French photographer Laurent Ballesta won a prestigious award. The Wildlife Photographer of the Year Grand Prize rewards the best wildlife photos from around the world, every year since 1964. Organized by the Natural History Museum in London, it has received more than 50,000 photos from professionals and amateurs.

The winning photo shows a strange ballet of male groupers who come to fertilize the eggs laid by a female a few moments earlier. The phenomenon takes place in the summer, in July, in the waters of the Fakarava atoll in French Polynesia. It lasts an hour and occurs under a full moon and at ebb tide.





“The image is startling, energetic, intriguing, and possesses an otherworldly beauty. It also captures a magical moment – a truly explosive life creation – leaving the end of the egg-exodus hanging for a moment like a symbolic question mark “, reacted the president of the jury Rosamund Kidman Cox.

To achieve this shot, Laurent Bastella and his team have been diving in the atoll for five years. “The real secret of this photo is perseverance, it is to continue, every year, to try to be there at the right time”, explained the photographer to Paris Match.

Laurent Bastella explains to Paris Match : “I took this photo with bursts of ten photos per second to try to capture this moment. I have no light on me. I stay in the dark, in the twilight. I was connected by a cable to a ramp of six remote flashes which were intended to keep this nocturnal atmosphere “.

Laurent Bastella ranked five of his photos among the hundred most beautiful nature photos of the year.