a French soldier accidentally died during a maintenance operation

An investigation is underway to shed light on the circumstances of the tragedy, which occurred during a maintenance operation on a vehicle.

Marshal Adrien Quélin was a mechanic in the Roc Noir Desert Tactical Group of the Barkhane force. This 29-year-old French soldier died Tuesday, October 12, in Timbuktu, Mali, while carrying out a maintenance operation on a truck, announced Wednesday the staff of the armies.

“The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Army General Thierry Burkhard, bows with deep sadness at the memory of this soldier who died in operation”, said the ministry statement. Adrien Quélin belonged to the 4th regiment of hunters of Gap. “All my thoughts are with the family, relatives and brothers in arms of Marshal des Logis Adrien Quélin “, said on Twitter the chief of staff of the armed forces.





The soldier “was seriously injured by the tilting of the cab of this truck while working on the engine of this vehicle“, before succumbing to his wounds, explains the staff, adding that a “investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident”.