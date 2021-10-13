A Frenchman wins the prize for the best animal photo of the year

For the first time since the creation of the “Wildlife Photographer of the Year”, the prize was awarded to a Frenchman.

French photographer Laurent Ballesta was crowned “Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021” for his camouflage grouper photo taken in French Polynesia. Organized by the Natural History Museum in London, the “Wildlie Photographer of the Year” is one of the most prestigious photography competitions in the world. This 57th edition saw 50,000 participants from 95 countries compete for a prize, a record number.

Feat

The winning photo is a real feat. What we see in the photo had never been photographed before: the reproduction of groupers-camouflage. Indeed, the phenomenon lasts only half an hour and occurs only once a year, around the full moon in July.

Laurent Ballesta returned to the lagoon of Fakarava, a reserve on the Tuamotu Islands in French Polynesia, five years in a row to capture this annual spawning. It took a 24-hour dive to get the winning photo. We thus see the groupers emerging from a milky cloud, a real fireworks display of fertilized eggs.

“A photo like that is a quest, you have to be patient. Sometimes it can happen to take a photo on a pot, but it is often a provoked chance, to come into contact with animals, anticipate their behavior and seize the right moment “, analyzes Jean-Yves Kernel, director of Biotope editions which publishes a book with the 100 most beautiful photos of the competition, at the microphone of BFMTV.

Humanity’s impact on our planet

The “Wildlife Photographer of the Year” also wants to carry a message. “Camouflaged groupers are a vulnerable species threatened by overfishing,” the London Museum of Natural History said in a press release.

“In what could be a pivotal year for the planet, with vital discussions taking place at COP15 and COP26, Laurent Ballesta’s creation is a compelling reminder of what we stand to lose if we do not tackle the issue. ‘impact of humanity on our planet,’ said museum director Doug Gurr.

Other laureates

The winners were announced in a total of 19 categories, including three new ones this year: “Wetlands”, “Oceans” and “Natural Art”. The jury crowned various shots, ranging from a reindeer fight to a poisonous spider hiding under a bed.

Winner in the “Behavior: Mammals” category, Stefano Unterthiner, for his photo of Svalbard reindeer fighting for control of a territory. © © Stefano Unterthiner

Other winning images included the photo of a mountain gorilla enjoying a downpour, taken by Kuwaiti man Majed Ali, and the photo of a fractured ice pack where seals wait to give birth, taken by the American photographer. Jennifer Hayes.





Majed Ali’s photo of a mountain gorilla, Kibande, in the rain in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park, Uganda is on the cover of the book “Wildlife”. © Majed Ali

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Indian photographer Vidyun R. Hebbar received the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year award for his image of a spider in his web. The Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022 competition will start on October 18th.