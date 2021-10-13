A gaming laptop from HP at 585 €!

On Cdiscount, you can find the HP Pavilion Gaming PC 15-ec1190nf for 660 €, with a cashback offer (ODR) of 75 €, which brings it to the very affordable price of 585 €. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, why go without?

The HP Pavilion Gaming PC 15-ec1190nf at only 585 €

With the Pavilion Gaming 15-ec1190nf, HP offers a laptop with a 15.6 “Full HD screen, micro-edges and above all an anti-glare treatment to enjoy it in all circumstances. As we said, it is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Renoir processor (4.0 GHz, 6 cores), 8 GB of RAM distributed in 2 x 4 GB DDR4 3200 MHz and an NVIDIA Turing graphics card. GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4 GB GDDR6 dedicated.

Buy the HP Pavilion 15 “at 585 € on Cdiscount (with refund offer)

Note that the processor is also equipped with a graphics chipset: the AMD Radeon RX Vega 6. Thus, with Optimus technology, the PC will alternate between this chipset and the power of the “real” graphics card according to the resources required to run the game or program you are using.

Storage is on a 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, which can be a bit light, especially after installing the OS. Do not hesitate to add another SSD, such as the Crucial P2 1TB. It costs little more than that computer’s Money Back Offer, and that will make you a PC with decent memory at still a very affordable price.

Versatile use at an attractive price

The PC comes with FreeDOS as the operating system. This is why we highly recommend the installation of‘a new SSD with more room. Because after installing Windows 10 or 11 on the 256 GB available, there will not be much room to put anything else.





For connectivity you can count on a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 port, a USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1) port, an HDMI 2.0 socket and finally a slot for SD / SDXC cards. Autonomy varies between 4 and 5 hours if you are browsing the Internet with active WiFi. Which is all in all correct for a PC of this size.

To take advantage of the ODR, you must buy this PC before November 7 and send all proof of purchase to the dedicated site before the 22 of the same month. After validation of your file, you will receive a transfer directly to your account corresponding to the amount of the offer, i.e. € 75. With the initial price of € 660 from which we deduct the Refund Offer, it is indeed the HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec1190nf at € 585.

Buy the HP Pavilion 15 “at 585 € on Cdiscount (with refund offer)