A hospital worker challenging her suspension after a refusal of the vaccine rejected in court

The summary judge of the Versailles administrative court rejected, Wednesday, October 13, the appeal of a hospital employee who refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and contested the suspension of her contract and the payment of her salary . This employee of the Nord-Essonne hospital group (public) disputes the suspension pronounced against her at the end of September by her management, which accuses her of not respecting the vaccination obligation of hospital workers.

Thousands of suspensions have been served on health workers not vaccinated against Covid-19 since the entry into force of the vaccination obligation on September 15. Since then obliged to justify at least one injection, the employees of hospitals and clinics, as well as liberal caregivers and ambulance attendants will also have from next Friday to certify an “complete diagram”, under penalty of suspension of their employment contract, without remuneration.

“She placed herself in this situation”

The appeal lodged with the summary administrative judge, which allows a ruling in a few days, was intended to lift the suspension, pending another decision, later, on the merits, explained the employee’s lawyer. hospitable, Master Rudyard Bessis, Monday in Le Figaro.





She justified the urgency of a court decision by suspending her salary, thus depriving her of an income to live on. But, the judge argues in his order of rejection that the employee “has placed itself in the emergency situation it invokes”, because the law on the vaccination obligation of hospital “gave a delay of several weeks”.

In addition, specifies the order, “the applicant does not invoke any contraindication to her state of health or, moreover, the slightest reason for which she neglected or refused to submit to the vaccination obligation”.

The lawyer deemed the vaccine obligation “unconstitutional”

“The mere fact that the agent found himself deprived of his remuneration as a result of the decision in question (cannot) be sufficient, by itself, to justify the existence of an emergency situation”, explains the court in a press release, “whereas this loss of remuneration resulted directly and exclusively from the refusal of the agent to submit to the vaccine obligation against Covid-19 and the agent did not provide any reason for this refusal”.

The summary judge rejects the priority question of constitutionality (QPC) raised by the lawyer, who considered that the law on the vaccination obligation was not in conformity with the Constitution.