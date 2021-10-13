a new big bill for LG

Definitely, better not to have a battery problem! Manufacturers who were affected by concerns about their electric vehicles quickly sweated at the sight of the total bill. And this is easily explained: a single battery is sometimes worth several tens of thousands of dollars on the most efficient models. Multiply this price by the number of cars to recall, and the bill can quickly make you dizzy!





After the Hyundai group, it is General Motors which will have to recall nearly 140,000 electric cars, in this case the Chevrolet Bolts. All the copies produced, including the most recent, are affected by a problem of fire risk, including when stationary, to the point that the US road safety agency had advised owners not to park their vehicle ” near “houses or in garages.

General Motors has reached an agreement with its Korean battery supplier, LG, which will cover the recall costs of just under $ 2 billion. For the American group, this is obviously a relief, and this has also resulted in a rising title on the markets. But for LG, this is another very heavy bill after the Asian giant has borne a good chunk of the costs of the Hyundai recall.