A new ceremonial for the Pope

It is a new face that we will have to get used to seeing near the Pope, during the ceremonies presided over by Francis. Bishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, 55, was appointed on Monday, October 11, the new master of pontifical ceremonies. He also becomes responsible for the papal musical chapel.

Born in 1965 in Lazzate, near Milan, the new ceremonial holds a doctorate in sacred liturgy, obtained in 2010 at the Pontifical Athenaeum of Saint Anselm, in Rome. Until then, he was office manager at the Apostolic Chaplaincy, which is in charge of the pope’s direct aid in the charitable field.





The man of the “extra omnes! “

It is in particular to him that will fall in charge of organizing the liturgical ceremonies presided over by Francis, but also of pronouncing the famous formula, “Extra omnes! “ (“Everyone outside!”), Marking the closing of the doors of the Sistine Chapel during a conclave. The master of pontifical ceremonies also accompanies the Pope on all his travels.

He replaces Archbishop Guido Marini, who has been in this position since 2007, and since 2019 has also been in charge of the management of the papal musical chapel. At the end of August he was appointed bishop of Tortona, in the north-west of Italy. His charge ended after the opening Mass of the Synod, organized on Sunday October 10 in Saint Peter’s in Rome.