a partnership with well-known rappers formalized!

Toulouse made a big announcement this Wednesday midday with a new formalized partnership. And this partnership is very special since the leader of Ligue 2, who will return to the championship this weekend, has joined forces with the Visionary brand of rappers Bigflo and Oui. Very well known in French rap, the two brothers, along with Malick Seck, created this brand in 2017 and now, for the first time, it will become a partner of a professional club, namely Toulouse, the birthplace of the two brothers. Visionary will be visible on the front of the jerseys of all club teams.

“It is a real pride for our club to have the opportunity to join forces with a young, dynamic and innovative Toulouse brand. By becoming an official sponsor of the teams of the Training Center and of the TéFéCé association, Visionnaire is invests fully in the heart of our project and is involved in our youth and their sporting and personal development. We are honored to be able to count on the confidence of a Visionary with whom we share common values. Creators of the brand for the attention of our club and its development, it seemed obvious to us to invest ourselves together in a structuring project “, confided Olivier Jaubert, general manager of Toulouse.

💭 𝑻𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒑𝒂𝒓 𝒖𝒏 𝒓𝒆 ^ 𝒗𝒆 … Visionary, the brand created by @bigfloetoli and Malick Seck, becomes a partner of TéFéCé and helps our young players to reach their dreams!

➕ info ⤵️https: //t.co/okyGd0WRpf#TFCxVisionary pic.twitter.com/JLzx5jcoa8 – Toulouse FC (@ToulouseFC) October 13, 2021