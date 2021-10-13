A priest again indicted for sexual assault on a minor in Nice

A Nice priest was again indicted on Tuesday, October 12 by an investigating judge in Nice for sexual assault on a minor under 15, AFP learned from lawyers for both parties.

Father Schoepff, 65, has already been indicted and briefly jailed. His indictment had been quashed for a formal defect. The 65-year-old priest, Jean-Marc Schoepff, relieved of his duties, was indicted for acts committed on a 35-year-old Antibois when he was a child, told AFP the lawyer of the victim, Me Vincent Ehrenfeld, confirming information revealed by Nice morning.

The priest’s lawyers, Michel Cardix and Tina Colombani, joined by AFP, have confirmed the indictment. “Father Schoepff totally disputes the facts“, Added Me Colombani, adding that there is”no material element corroborating the accusations of Sébastien Liautaud“For facts going back”to 1997“.





Sébastien Liautaud accuses Jean-Marc Schoepff of having touched him during a stay in Rome, when he was only 11 and a half years old, said Nice morning. Sébastien Liautaud had filed a complaint in 2019. The priest had refuted a dozen complaints against him, some for prescribed facts. “This time the facts are not prescribed“, Clarified Me Ehrenfeld, adding that”the good news is that the judge is going to organize a confrontation“. “If there is no confrontation, we will ask for one“, Also indicated Me Colombani.

This new indictment comes a few days after the publication of the Sauvé report on child crime in the Catholic Church, estimating at 216,000 the number of children and adolescents victims of clerics and religious since 1950.