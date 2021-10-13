a pro-jihad mosque soon to be closed in Allonnes

The sermons advocate “death as a martyr and the commission of acts of terrorism”, according to the Ministry of the Interior, which announced that it had initiated the closure of the place of worship, installed near Le Mans.

An Islamist landmark on the edge of the Sarthe countryside. The Sarthoise mosque in Allonnes (Sarthe) is about to close, and eight people are subject to a decision to freeze assets, according to information from the Ministry of the Interior sent to the Figaro, as well as elements revealed by Point .

Two associations based in Allonnes, near Le Mans, the “ Allonnaise association for the Just Middle “(YYYY) and”Al Qalam association », Are in the sights of the place Beauvau. They manage the “Mosque of Allonnes», Which welcomes around 300 faithful. A place of worship “known for its roots in radical Salafist Islam” in which “sermons and the activity of this place of worship legitimize the use of armed jihad, martyrdom, the commission of acts of terrorism and the use of violence, hatred and discrimination as well as the establishment of Sharia law“. The General Directorate of the Treasury ordered the freezing of the assets of the two structures as well as of several of their officials. The decision has been applied since Friday, October 8.

Attendance at the mosque is also in question, the ministry citing “individuals belonging to the radical Islamist movement legitimizing the attacks and inciting the commission of acts of terrorism, […] acquired to pro-jihadist theses“.

Finally, the place of worship “also houses a Koranic school welcoming around 110 children in front of whom armed jihad was valued and which therefore constitutes a place of indoctrination“. Noting activities “inciting violence, hatred or discrimination, provoking or condoning acts of terrorism“, The ministry announced to have initiated a closing procedure.

