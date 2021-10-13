a saleswoman tells how she realized that she had bought by chance a dress worn … by Brigitte Bardot! (VIDEO)

This Tuesday, October 12, Case Concluded was back in prime-time on France 2. The opportunity to discover superb objects, but also to hear very surprising stories. In particular that of a dress worn by Brigitte Bardot bought a few euros only!
Every day on France 2, Case Concluded dazzles viewers, with objects found all over France, and sometimes around the world. In front of the sellers who came to try to win a nice sum, the buyers of the show presented by Sophie Davant never really hesitate to outbid. With the success, the channel quickly understood that it was necessary to give more to the viewers. This is why, regularly, the program is found in prime-time. This was again the case this Tuesday, October 12, with the show Case Concluded, the big challenge. The opportunity for Sophie Davant and the show’s experts to discover new objects with fascinating stories, like the one that Léopoldine came to present.
Brigitte Bardot invites herself in Case Concluded (or almost)
At just twenty years old, this student passionate about cinema is an intern in an audiovisual production company. Younger, she also had a very strong taste for disguises, which led her to acquire a superb silk velvet dress presented. But beware: this is not just any dress! “I was 15 years old and I was passionate about disguises (…) My mom found an auction on the internet that sold movie costumes“explained Léopoldine to Sophie Davant and Yves Cosqueric, one of the show’s experts. This is how the young woman acquired this outfit which was part of a set of nine dresses sold at only 80 euros. But it wasn’t until a few years later that she realized it was actually a dress that was worn by Brigitte Bardot in person !
A dress with an unusual history
Indeed, after having stumbled upon a documentary on the icon of French cinema, Léopoldine realized that this disguise bought on the Internet had been worn by the actress, in her last film directed by her friend Nina Companeez in 1973, The very good and very joyful story of Colinot Shirt bag. A story that surprised Sophie Davant and Yves Cosqueric. The latter thus appraised the dress, before estimating its price at 1000 euros. But once in front of the buyers ofCase Concluded, Léopoldine could see their keen interest. In the end, the dress sold for 3,900 euros… after having been bought, completely by chance, for almost nine euros. A nice master stroke!