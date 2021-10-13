a student dies of a cardiac arrest at the college of Nay

By Gabriel Blaise, Tiphanie Naud and Elisabeth Zouloumian

The Henri-IV college in Nay, in Béarn (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), was struck by a terrible tragedy this Wednesday, October 13. Grade 4 student succumbs to heart attack from asthma attack while playing sports

According to the first elements, the teenager in the 4th grade would have been the victim of an asthma attack during a sports class. He later died of a heart attack.

The Pau public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation to find the causes of death.

The Pau public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to find the causes of death.

Help was called in the morning. The civil security helicopter had been dispatched to transport the victim to Pau hospital, but the doctors were unable to save the boy.





“His condition suddenly worsened”

“It’s a great shock for everyone,” Mayor Bruno Bourdaa confides by telephone, who visited the site at the beginning of the afternoon. The 4th year student was in gym class at the stadium when he was in pain. He was taken to the infirmary by the teacher and two other students. His condition suddenly worsened, first aid was provided and the fire brigade was called. “

A psychological unit was set up by the firefighters from the beginning of the afternoon to take charge of the teacher in particular. “The National Education will deploy other means of psychological support tomorrow, to be able to welcome in particular the children who attended the event. “

The parents of the students had received a message at midday informing them that the evacuation of a student was in progress, which would imply a delay in transport. “Please do not show up to pick up your child. The school bus buses have been kept away and all of the activities planned for this Wednesday afternoon, mainly sports, have been canceled.