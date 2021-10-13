“A typical scam”: Enrico Macias scammed (again) with a huge sum

Singer Enrico Macias will end up becoming a real beggar and not just love! The now 82-year-old singer was scammed by an acquaintance who asked him for a personal investment in a major medical project. After trying to find an arrangement with discretion, he finally appealed to justice.

This is the diary The Parisian which relates the scam of which Enrico Macias claims to be the victim. The singer would have agreed, in 2011, to pay the sum of 400,000 euros to Martial Benhamou, a former general practitioner, struck off the Order of Physicians in 2019, associated in a medical business with his son-in-law, Grégory Senac. The incriminated duo had offered the artist and his friend René – who paid the same sum – to participate in the creation of Cosmetic Hospital World Resort, an aesthetic clinic who “then promised new solutions without surgery, based in particular on teleconsultation. “ Enrico Macias and his friend René, reassured by the notoriety of Martial Benhamou, one of the founders of the Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées clinic, and by “a comprehensive and attractive 64-page business plan“, then joined the entrepreneurial adventure.

Enrico Macias therefore paid in March 2011 the sum of 400,000 euros into the personal account of Martial Benhamou, based in Israel, just like his friend René. The doctor then has at his disposal the beautiful sum of 800,000 euros and must advance his project. “In return, Grégory Senac would have sent by email the contracts of sale of shares as well as the contracts of sale with the trade and company register.“, relates the newspaper. So far, all is well … But, very quickly, the interpreter ofChildren of all countries and his friend find themselves without news. They are not informed of any decision-making, do not receive balance sheets, etc. In June 2013, it was a cold shower: they discover that their names do not exist on the articles of association !





Partial reimbursement, defendants dispute the facts

The same year, Martial Benhamou and Grégory Senac admitted having a debt to Enrico Macias and René but, far from repaying them 800,000 euros, they offer the reimbursement of … 116,200 euros in fourteen installments ! An opaque reimbursement, via several companies, which will be spread between March 2016 and May 2018. “We wanted things to get back to normal, between respectable men. But in 2018, it stops, and we do not know why. And there it was too much, we decided to file a complaint“, explains René to Parisian. A complaint was thus filed on September 14, 2021 in Paris, for concealment of fraud. “My clients trusted Martial Benhamou and his son-in-law, but in reality, they understood that this bombastic project was just a scam.“, says Master Arash Derambarsh.

Martial Benhamou and Grégory Senac dispute the facts of which they are accused. “Their counsel maintains that the plaintiffs are indeed ‘associates of the company’ but that the LLC ‘failed to develop’ and that the project was ‘abandoned, so that all the associates lost their investment’“, relates The Parisian who received a press release from their lawyers. “Their clients therefore consider themselves victims of an ‘attempted extortion’ on the part of Enrico Macias and René, who, according to them, would use justice through their complaint.“, adds the newspaper.

New financial setback for Enrico Macias

Unfortunately for Enrico Macias, who has multiplied the health glitches in recent times – he was hospitalized after collapsing in the street and was cured of the coronavirus thanks to a mysterious treatment – this is not the first time that he is losing money in what looks like a scam. The singer, widower since the death of his wife Suzy, had thus sued the Landsbanki bank, which had granted him a loan of 35 million euros in 2007 against the pledging of two houses, including his villa in Saint- Tropez. He accepts, takes part in cash and the rest is placed on life insurance contracts.

Unfortunately, the bank goes bankrupt and even goes so far as to demand 30 million euros to pay! The bank, a time suspected of having been in liquidity shortage when making advantageous loans and mortgage loan fraud, was finally released and Enrico never saw the color of his money …