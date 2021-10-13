Adriana Karembeu: her daughter Nina, the spitting image of her husband Aram Ohanian

That fans of Adriana Karembeu and More beautiful life (France 3) take their agenda. It is on October 27 that the beautiful 50-year-old blonde will take her first steps in the famous series. She plays her own role there, with a part of fiction. On this occasion, a journalist from the magazine France Days went to meet him in Marseille. And during the interview, she notably mentioned her granddaughter Nina (3 years old, fruit of her union with Aram Ohanian).

Adriana Karembeu is a fulfilled woman both in her professional and personal life. She shares the life of businessman Aram Ohanian. A man who allowed her to make one of her dearest dreams come true: to become a mother. Three years ago, she gave birth to her baby girl Nina. A wonder that changed his life: “It changed everything, especially the centers of gravity. My daughter has become the center of the universe for me, so I function completely differently. I took a back seat and that’s fine. I now live for her.“





Adriana Karembeu describes herself as a mom “protective“. But she thinks Aram Ohanian is even more so than she is. With Nina anyway, they never get bored because she’s a real daredevil.”She looks like her father in every way: both physically and in the way of being. She knows what she wants. I’m happy because it’s a chance in life to have this character“, said the former co-host of Extraordinary powers of the human body. Her husband, she describes him as a man “unbelievable“. A “phenomenon“who does not care about the gaze of others and who is less calm than her.”He is above all extremely funny“, she added. Tender confidences which will delight the main interested party.

