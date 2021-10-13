More

    After Netflix, Disney + in turn extends the increase in its prices to all its subscribers

    A few weeks after Netflix, Disney + in turn increases its prices, from € 6.99 to € 8.99 per month. An increase already effective since last February for new subscribers, but which now also concerns old ones.

    Now the subscription price for Disney + is the same for everyone. (screenshot)

    You may have had an unpleasant surprise this morning in your mailbox. Disney + has just changed its rate for its current subscribers, from € 6.99 to € 8.99 per month. The big-eared platform warned its customers by trying to shape, presenting this increase as a way to “to be able to continue to offer you more and more captivating stories”. Fair-play, it even directly indicates how to terminate its subscription if this advertisement displeases you too much (call 01 86 65 51 64 or go to your account settings then click on “Cancel subscription”).


    An increase announced at the end of 2020

    If you follow the news of streaming platforms a bit, however, you won’t be surprised by this change in approach. Disney had indeed warned that the subscription price would increase after the announcement, with great fanfare, of an impressive round of new content in December 2020. In addition to the arrivals of franchise series Star wars or Marvel, it is in particular the launch of Star and its “serious” programs which had helped to justify the increase to come. The monthly rate of € 8.99 is also valid for new subscribers since last February. If you subscribed before this deadline, it is now up to you to judge whether the enrichment of the catalog is worth paying an additional € 2.


