After Netflix, Disney + in turn extends the increase in its prices to all its subscribers

A few weeks after Netflix, Disney + in turn increases its prices, from € 6.99 to € 8.99 per month. An increase already effective since last February for new subscribers, but which now also concerns old ones.

Now the subscription price for Disney + is the same for everyone. (screenshot)

You may have had an unpleasant surprise this morning in your mailbox. Disney + has just changed its rate for its current subscribers, from € 6.99 to € 8.99 per month. The big-eared platform warned its customers by trying to shape, presenting this increase as a way to “to be able to continue to offer you more and more captivating stories”. Fair-play, it even directly indicates how to terminate its subscription if this advertisement displeases you too much (call 01 86 65 51 64 or go to your account settings then click on “Cancel subscription”).

