after Newcastle, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund would think of Inter

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salman is said to have set his sights on Inter Milan in Italy, we learn in the Italian press, just days after the takeover of Newcastle by the Saudi sovereign fund PIF.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund (PIF), chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, may not have finished in its arms race after the Newcastle purchase. This Wednesday, the Milanese daily Il Libero announces that the consortium comprising the sovereign fund PCP Capital Partners and the brothers David and Simon Reuben has set its sights on a Serie A club. more and no less from Inter Milan, which would correspond, after the failure of Liverpool, to a new attempt to hook a big European fish.





A billion euros to afford Inter

A meeting between the parties is said to have taken place in Milan in mid-September, during the Champions League match against Real Madrid. The Zhang family, at the head of the Italian club, would be ready to sell the Nerazzurri club to the sovereign fund. The sum of one billion euros has already been agreed between the various parties. The negotiations started several months ago have reportedly accelerated in recent weeks. For Inter Milan, the consequences of the economic crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic have been particularly dramatic, causing heavy financial damage.

The Italian team announced at the end of September a record loss of 245.6 million euros for the 2020-2021 season, partly attributable to the crisis, the closure of the stadiums having represented the largest shortfall. According to Calcio e Finanza, a website specializing in sports and finance, this is the biggest loss ever recorded by a Serie A club.

As a result, the Chinese owner of Inter Milan wanted to lower the lifestyle of the club, in order to save money, last summer. A desire that caused the departures of the coach, Antonio Conte, but also the stars of the club, Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku, both sold to PSG and Chelsea.