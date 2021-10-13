After Newcastle, the Saudi sovereign fund would like to afford Inter … / Italy / Inter Milan / SOFOOT.com

The PIF has a nose.

The Newcastle case settled, the sovereign fund of Saudi Arabia (Public Investment Fund or PIF), whose fortune is estimated at 400 billion euros, has turned its gaze to Italy. According to the columns of the Italian daily Libero, Mohammed ben Salman would like to buy Inter Milan and it seems that the rumors are well and truly founded. An agreement has even already been concluded with Suning.

After buying the club in the summer of 2016, the Chinese giant, an electronic products distribution group owned by the Zhang family and holding a 70% stake in the legendary Italian team for 270 million euros, was reportedly approached by the PIF last September. A secret meeting was reportedly held in Milan to settle the final details of the negotiations. The Saudi envoys then attended the match between Inter and Real Madrid in the Champions League. The Italian daily reports that Saudi investors would also have Olympique de Marseille and a Brazilian club in their sights.





We can’t wait to attend a Newcastle-Inter one evening in July 2030 in the Champions League final in Jeddah.

