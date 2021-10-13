Alexander Zverev too strong for Andy Murray at Indian Wells

Andy Murray wanted very much this victory against a top player. But, on Tuesday, Alexander Zverev was too strong to give in to the 34-year-old Scot, whom he had never beaten before (6-4, 7-6 [4]). Author of an impressive summer (titles at the Olympics and Cincinnati, semi-final at the US Open), the German was not surprised by the aggressiveness of his opponent and a stadium – still not filled – which does not asked that to push behind Murray.
The Briton had chances and even had a break ahead in each of the two sets. But Zverev never panicked, raising his level of play sometimes polluted by unforced errors when needed. Led 3-0 in the first set, he won six of the next seven games to take the lead.
Murray will lose big in the standings
Author of a very nasty game to yield the break to 2-1 in the second act, he broke in the wake. And when Murray played Murray, slamming a few defenses from elsewhere and trying to heat the public by haranguing the crowd after a reflex defense at the net, he managed to maintain a minimum of control.
The only time he really could have been scared was when he gave up his serve while serving for the game. A huge miss on a very short ball and a totally missed smash revived Murray. But the German had no doubt understood that he had the cards in his hands in this match and, attentive in the decisive game, he did not let the Scots take him in a third set. In the next round, he will face the winner of the match between Gaël Monfils and Kevin Anderson.
Murray, him, will tumble in the ATP ranking with this setback. Ranked 121st in the world, the former Wimbledon winner will lose his title points in Antwerp in 2019 and will be beyond 170th place on Monday. For him, who is trying to return to the highest after two hip operations, the road promises to be even complicated.