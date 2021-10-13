Algeria: brother of ex-president Bouteflika sentenced to two years in prison

Two years in prison. Said Bouteflika, younger brother of the late ex-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, was sentenced on Tuesday evening. An Algerian court condemned him for “obstructing the proper conduct of justice,” said the official APS agency.

The prosecution with required seven years firm against Mr. Bouteflika who appeared before the criminal court of Dar El Beida, east of Algiers where he was prosecuted with other former officials for “incitement to falsify official documents”, “Abuse of office”, “obstruction of justice”, “incitement to partiality of justice” and “contempt of court”.

The main accused in this trial is the former justice minister Tayeb Louh. He was sentenced to six years in prison while the former boss of the bosses, businessman Ali Haddad, was sentenced to two years, the agency said.

The former Inspector General of the Ministry of Justice, Tayeb Belhachemi, was also sentenced to two years in prison. The court acquitted six other defendants.



The influential adviser to his brother

Saïd Bouteflika, 63, was arrested in May 2019 along with three co-accused and sentenced in September of the same year to 15 years’ imprisonment in a flash trial before a military court for “conspiracy against the army », Which then publicly demanded the departure of President Bouteflika to get out of the crisis born of the Hirak, the anti-regime protest movement.

On January 2, 2021, a military appeal court acquitted Saïd Bouteflika, but being subject to a committal warrant for “influence peddling”, he was transferred from a military prison to a civilian prison.

Saïd Bouteflika was the influential adviser to his brother Abdelaziz, who died on September 17. Cited in other cases under investigation, such as the financing of the aborted 5th term camp, he should remain in prison even having already served the two-year sentence imposed on him on Tuesday.