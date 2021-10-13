Algeria: RAJ, flagship NGO of the pro-democracy movement, dissolved by justice

In a statement published at the end of September, the Rassemblement actions jeunesse (RAJ) rejected the accusations of the Algerian authorities, based “essentially on the public activities of the association during the Hirak”. RYAD KRAMDI / AFP

Rassemblement actions jeunesse (RAJ), a major Algerian civil society organization, was sanctioned by the Algiers administrative court for alleged violation of the law on associations. The court pronounced, Wednesday, October 13, the dissolution of the NGO, which had been at the forefront of the Hirak pro-democracy movement, Agence France-Presse (AFP) learned from the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights. man (LADDH). An administrative sanction that follows a request from the Algerian Ministry of the Interior calling for the dissolution of the RAJ.

“This verdict will not weaken us, will not erase the twenty-eight years of existence, resistance and struggle for citizenship, freedom and democracy”, reacted the RAJ in a press release, announcing that its lawyers would appeal.

” It’s scandalous “, lamented Said Salhi, vice-president of LADDH. “Stop the attacks against the democratic gains of the Algerian people, paid at the price of the ultimate sacrifice”, added Mr. Salhi, who expressed the “Solidarity” of the LADDH with the militants of the RAJ. The authorities accused the NGO of“Act in violation of the law on associations and in contradiction with the objectives enumerated in the statutes”.





“Unfair and aberrant decision”

In a statement released at the end of September, the RAJ rejected the accusations, ” [fondées] mainly on the public activities of the association during the Hirak “. The NGO described its actions as “Compatible” with “Its mandate as an association working to promote the involvement of young people in the management of the city”. “Despite this unfair and aberrant decision, the RAJ will fight and defend the association so that it continues to exist on the ground”, continued it in its press release.

This dissolution is a “Terrible blow for human rights in Algeria”Amnesty International said in a statement. “The decision to dissolve the RAJ (…) is an alarming indicator of the authorities’ determination to toughen their crackdown on independent activism ”, noted Amna Guellali, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International. Mme Guellali also denounced a decision resulting in “Suppress the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly”.

Several members of the RAJ, including its president, Abdelouahab Fersaoui, 39, have been prosecuted, and up to nine of them have been imprisoned. Sentenced to one year in prison for “Attack on the integrity of the national territory”, Mr. Fersaoui served six months in prison between the end of 2019 and May 2020, which corresponded to the sentence handed down on appeal.

LADDH “Calls for respect for the rights and freedoms of association and organization, the cornerstone of any democracy”, underlined Mr. Salhi. The Algerian law governing the work of associations, promulgated in 2012, makes their creation subject to prior approval by the authorities. This law was approved as part of political reforms undertaken by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who died recently, to cut short any contagion from the “Arab Spring” in 2011.

