“Alix and Alexandra should take it in the face”: Clémentine, eliminated from Koh-Lanta, cash!

The beginning of the adventure had started well for Clementine. Indeed, the seasoned adventurer was protected by the female pact sealed before the formation of mixed tribes. Except that alliance shattered pretty quickly … and Clem the rage was eliminated. Among the Red Korok, only Jade remained his ally. Alix and Alexandra betrayed her. But a second chance was offered to her on the island of the banished, where she lost at the gates of reunification and a possible return to the white camp! In interview for Purepeople.com, Clémentine talks about this third adventure in Koh-Lanta, The Legend.

How did you experience your departure from the island of the banished, after losing to Ugo and Clémence?

I am very happy that Ugo and Clémence can join the adventure again, but I am very disappointed for me. But I saw this start much better than my dirty outing at the Red Council. There, I can only blame myself!

Seeing Clémence arrive, you seem completely demoralized. Do you think his arrival played into your performance today?

Frankly no, because I was completely on the test. I was really thirsty for revenge. My goal was to be in the top two to get out of it. Afterwards, it is true that the arrival of Clémence put me a big blow to my morale. I told myself that all those who preserved the feminine alliance, who remained upright in their boots, who fought with dignity, who were honest … came out one after the other. I found that really unfair.

Before leaving the game for good, you want to empty your bag in front of the ambassadors Laurent and Phil … Why?

I needed it. I can’t stand false information, especially when Claude said that some girls want to eliminate big heads from men. Coumba just had to say that she was the one who started the alliance and that she brought up the idea of ​​taking everyone out. That she assumes and that we do not blame it on Candice, Clémence and me. I was right in my boots, I never wanted to influence anyone during the adventure. I was happy with the alliance, but I refuse to be accused of wrong things and use that as a pretext to eliminate me. It’s like Candice and Clémence, they had no excuses …

What do you think of Coumba’s behavior?

She had her ass between two chairs for me. She entered into an alliance between girls when she already had her alliance with Claude. He has so much power over her, as we see in the episodes, that she follows him. Obviously, I was disappointed with Coumba. I didn’t think she could break this alliance that she herself made. She was so convincing … Afterwards, I also know her sincerity and her values. So I’m disappointed, but I don’t blame him.

The two of us never had any problems. I just wanted to know why she had eliminated Candice and Clemence. We had a discussion after the game, she explained to me but I never agreed with what she said. But Coumba did not eliminate me, I did not expect any apology from him. Alix and Alexandra, on the other hand, they should take it as hard as Coumba! They betrayed the alliance at the very beginning. I was expecting an apology from them. I had some, it was much less publicized and it suits me better: I prefer people who come to see me to speak face to face. They preferred to play with the boys, it’s their game, I never understood it but it stops there.

Why do you think Alix preferred to protect Laurent rather than you?

I do not know ! I never understood! Especially since the same day, she told me straight in my eyes that the girls’ alliance still held … After, in my opinion, the boys played very well. They seduced the girls into their basket, and it worked with Alix and Alexandra. They knew that with Jade and I it wouldn’t work. We are too straight, too honest … We are not sensitive to that, unlike Alix and Alexandra.

Alexandra shared her doubts about the women’s alliance from the start, indicating that she would not vote against Loïc …

She clearly told us that she was with us in the alliance, the condition was that Loïc be eliminated as late as possible. She broke the alliance! She could blame Coumba who had put a little pressure on her at the beginning, but not the red girls. She turned her jacket over. She is close to Loïc but also to us. I have a little trouble with her because she hides her game very very well, she is a great strategist!

You are nicknamed Clem the Rage. How do you take it?

This nickname dates from my first edition, people from my badminton club called me like that and it stuck in Koh Lanta. Denis Brogniart was delighted to nickname me like that, he said Clem la rage 350 times I think (laughs)! It makes me laugh, and then I think it’s the truth: in competition, I really have a crazy rage that allows me to be efficient but also to externalize everything I think. I take it well!

During your first two participations (in 2017 and 2018), you were lynched on social networks … Did you apprehend social networks in view of this third edition?

I hesitated to redo Koh Lanta a little because of that. It had been about three years since I had taken part in the game, people began to recognize me less, talk to me less about Koh Lanta… and I really enjoyed it. I said to myself: “Ohlala, to see me again on the screen, it will awaken the wrath of the haters!” Participating shows that I don’t care about them. And then, I knew that I had been right in my adventure, I had nothing to be ashamed of myself. I had a lot of fun while keeping my values, so there was nothing to balance on the networks. What I see are humorous things that make me laugh and that I enjoy sharing too!

Who do you think will win Koh-Lanta, The Legend ?

For me, the one who deserves the most to win is Ugo with his fantastic comeback.

