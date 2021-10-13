Amal, the giant puppet from Syria, in the streets of Paris until Friday

By Caroline J. Posted on October 13, 2021 at 1:18 p.m.

After a journey that began in July 2021 in Gaziantep, Turkey, the giant puppet Amal continues her journey in France before reaching Great Britain. This doll with a height of 3.5 meters, symbolizing a young Syrian refugee, can be discovered in the streets of Paris until Friday, October 15, 2021.

She is a Syrian refugee and her name is Amal. This 9-year-old child with long black hair has been crossing Europe since July to reach Manchester in the United Kingdom and try to find her mother, whom she lost track of during the war that struck her country. If the story of this little Amal is extremely poignant, her character is fictitious, symbolized by a giant puppet to discover until Friday, October 15, 2021 in the streets of Paris. The doll with a height of 3.5 meters arrived in France after a long journey taken by many refugee children. After having crossed Turkey, Greece, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and covered several thousand kilometers, the small Amal started his ” walk ” in Ile-de-France this Tuesday, October 12.

As reported by our colleagues from Parisian, it is at Aubervilliers that onlookers were able to discover the giant puppet. Behind this committed and united project, we find Good Chance Theater, a theatrical company created in 2015, which wanted to alert on the fate of migrant children. The company therefore imagined an artistic festival called ” The Walk »Following in the footsteps of little Amal. And highlighting these young isolated refugees through this giant doll was obvious to the company, which had already portrayed the character of Amal in the award-winning play “The Jungle“.

” Children like Amal, unaccompanied minors as young as they are, there are plenty of them “, Told the daily Claire Béjanin, producer of The Walk for France, Switzerland, Germany and Belgium.





Made by the creators of “War Horse”, Handspring Puppet Company, the Amal puppet will therefore invest several places in Paris those Wednesday 13, Thursday 14 and Friday 15 October 2021. See you in particular this Wednesday from 7.45 p.m. on the forecourt of theArab World Institute, where the Little Amal will discover a tent installation in the heart of the city. Then, this Thursday, October 14, Amal will wander through the Garden of the Royal Palace. Then on October 15, the choreographer Rachid Ouramdane imagined a collective artistic event to receive little Amal with the XY Company and unaccompanied minors on the square of the Trocadero.

Where can you meet the giant Amal puppet in Paris?

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 13, 2021

SHELTER WORLDS

Parvis of the Institut du Monde Arabe – 7.45 p.m.

THURSDAY 14 OCTOBER 2021

AT THE ROYAL PALACE – With the Comédie française

Royal Palace – 10:30 am

CACHE-CACHE AT IMA

Square of the Institut du Monde Arabe – 2:00 p.m.

LOST – Silent March

Hotel Coulanges – 5:00 p.m.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 15, 2021

WHEN WORDS FLY

Ground Control – 12:30 p.m.

I SEEN PARIS AND I DANCE – With the Palais de Chaillot

Human Rights Square – 4:00 p.m.

GOODBYE ON THE SEINE

From Pont d’Iéna to Petit Bain – From 6.15 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

The giant puppet Amal will then join Manchester, Great Britain, on November 3.