AMD celebrates 5 years of its Ryzen and draws up a roadmap for 2022

5 years ago, AMD lifted the veil on its Zen architecture which led a few months later to the release of the first generation Ryzen processors. On the occasion of this anniversary, AMD presents its roadmap for 2022.

5 years ago, AMD was preparing to give its line of processors a serious sweep. By unveiling its Zen architecture, the firm wanted to start from a (almost) blank sheet in terms of CPU architecture and thus put an end to nearly a decade of processors behind those of Intel.

The team then led by Jim Keller will have done a remarkable job, allowing AMD to return to the level of its rival in terms of application performance at first. With the successive generations of Ryzen chips, AMD then corrected the shortcomings of its chips in order to optimize performance in games, also showing ingenuity by betting on a “multi-die” approach with the generalization of chiplets (several chips are placed on the processor). By the way, Lisa Su’s firm will also have been able to seize the opportunity to pass Intel on the technological level by granting an engraving in 7 nm to its latest series.

And while Intel is quite confident in the capabilities of its future generation of hybrid processors – Alder Lake, the 12th generation Cores – AMD obviously does not intend to slow its pace. The company has confirmed that its Ryzen processors will inherit 3D V-Cache technology in the first half of 2022. This technology will allow a layer of cache memory to be grafted on top of the processor die, which would increase performance in video games for a gain of up to 15%. This series of processors will use the Zen 3 architecture of the Ryzen 5000.

These Ryzen 3D V-Cache are to be seen as a patch – with interesting technology, it is true – allowing to fight against the 12th generation Cores while waiting for the arrival of a real new series of Ryzen processors. This will take place during the second half of the year with processors which will bring an interesting batch of new features. The Zen 4 architecture will be used with, as a result, an increase in performance and energy efficiency. This will go through a finer engraving in particular.

These new Ryzen will also bring support for PCIe 5 and DDR5 memory. This generation will also set aside the AM4 socket used since the first Ryzen processors in favor of the AM5 socket. AMD is now announcing that current AM4 cooling solutions will be compatible with the AM5 mounting system. Good news for those who already have quality cooling systems.

Finally, AMD also wanted to indicate that it was working on optimizing the energy efficiency of laptops. This requires the integration of new energy profiles directly integrated into the firmwares processors. Enough to allow everyone to enjoy it by simply updating laptops.