AMD signs an ideal card to extend the life of your PC

AMD continues to decline its RDNA 2 architecture on a rather well mastered ground: that of entry-level graphics cards. Here is our review of the Radeon RX 6600.



Yes, the graphics card market, like the rest of tech, still faces a great shortage. This does not prevent AMD and Nvidia from following their roadmaps. In this case, it is gradually necessary to replace the old catalog by the new RDNA 2 range from AMD. Without being perfect, the new architecture has already shown that it is a little marvel, especially for “classic” 3D computing, without ray tracing.

Technical characteristics

The Radeon RX 6600 continues to use the same AMD Navi 23 chip as the Radeon RX 6600 XT, but downgrading some features.

AMD Navi 23

TSMC 7 nm

28 Compute Units

Game clock frequency: 2044 MHz

“Boost” frequency: 2491 MHz

Memory: 8 GB GDDR6

Memory bus: 128 bits

Infinity Cache: 32 MB

Consumption: 132W

The advantage is that on paper, the graphics card should consume less. This is reflected in the cooling system chosen by Sapphire for the model we are testing today. The Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 Pulse offers a very small footprint, all the same with a dual-slot design with two fans and an 8-pin PCIe connector for power. AMD also highlights the possibility of using its graphics card with a simple 450W power supply.

AMD’s promise with this card is to provide sufficient performance for a Full HD screen, and to be competitive with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060.

Configuration used

We tested this graphics card with a latest generation configuration, AMD Ryzen 5000 with the Smart Access Memory function enabled. We are keeping Windows 10 on the test PC for the time being, pending fixes on Windows 11.

Motherboard : X570 Asus ROG Crosshair VIII HERO (Wi-Fi)

X570 Asus ROG Crosshair VIII HERO (Wi-Fi) Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.8 / 4.7 GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.8 / 4.7 GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads) Memory : 32GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM (two Corsair Vengeance CMK16GX4M2Z2666C16 kits)

32GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM (two Corsair Vengeance CMK16GX4M2Z2666C16 kits) SSD: Samsung 970 1TB NVMe

Samsung 970 1TB NVMe Food : Corsair RM1000X

Corsair RM1000X Box: In Win 303

In Win 303 Software : Windows 10 20H2 (with AMD Radeon drivers 21.30.17.06)

Benchmark performance and results

3DMark

After this presentation, it’s time to move on to the more concrete results of our tests with this graphics card. We start with 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, a test that calls for DirectX 12 support for the graphics card. We get a comparable score between graphics cards.

Our Radeon RX 6600 obtains a score of 3811 points which is quite honorable, but below the GeForce RTX 3060. AMD has however rather the advantage on this test usually with its RDNA 2 cards. It will be necessary on the other tests if this trend is confirmed.

3DMark DirectX Ray Tracing

We now know that the RDNA 2 architecture does not like ray tracing very much. This is the first generation of graphics chips at AMD to offer real-time ray tracing, and on this front, the brand is not performing at the level of the competition.

Unsurprisingly, in the test dedicated to 3DMark ray tracing, the Radeon RX 6600 finished the march, well behind the GeForce RTX 3060. We should therefore not really hope to activate ray tracing on greedy titles. But the Radeon RX 6600 does not admit defeat for all that.

Red Dead Redemption 2

To have comparable results between all our tests, we benchmark Red Dead Redemption 2 in 4K with maximum graphics options. Obviously, the Radeon RX 6600 is not cut out for this kind of request, it is not its role. We then tested the game with Full HD definition more in line with the promises of this card.





Our comparison shows that the Radeon RX 6600 once again finished at the bottom of the ranking. However, the most interesting is in the result obtained: 27.5 images per second for an entry-level graphics card, in 4K on a very demanding game, it’s really not bad. By switching to Full HD, the game then runs at 62 frames per second on average, always with the best graphics settings. *

In other words, Red Dead Redemption 2 is perfectly playable in Full HD with the Radeon RX 6600.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Same observation on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that we tested in 4K with the benchmark integrated into the game.

The Radeon RX 6600 averages 31 frames per second, which makes it much better than previous generation consoles. We have a native 4K rendering, with much better graphic quality, at this famous 30 frames per second level.

Watch Dogs Legion

As during our test of the Radeon RX 6600 XT, it was impossible to run Watch Dogs Legion under the conditions necessary for our comparison. The benchmark then runs at 2 or 3 images per second, which is obviously unusable. On the other hand, we were able to run the game at 26 frames per second in Full HD by activating ray tracing, and with high graphics settings.

Still, 26 frames per second on average is too little to be enjoyable in an action game. In the most animated scenes, the fluidity may collapse. It will therefore be necessary to make compromises on the graphics options to run this game.

Far cry 6

The big release of the moment comes from Ubisoft with the launch of Far Cry 6. This title manages both ray tracing and AMD FSR technology to compete with DLSS from Nvidia, with a much simpler operation.

We were able to run the game in 4K display with maximum graphics settings and ray tracing activated at 63 frames per second on average thanks to the FSR set to high performance. This means that the internal render definition was actually just 1920 x 1080 pixels, which was then enlarged to 4K by the FSR algorithm. As you can see from the pictures, the result is a bit uneven, and it is even more screaming in video.

Overall we have an image that can appear to be of good quality, especially for improved 1080p, but in fact, on certain details we can perceive the limits of the FSR. This can be seen, for example, on the contours of the vehicle, which are very distinct from the road, or on the display distance of the foliage on the image of the edge of the beach.

By setting the FSR to “Quality”, the smoothness drops to 53 frames per second, but the image quality is better. The calculation definition is then 2560 x 1440 pixels. Once again, the Radeon RX 6600 shows that it is perfectly capable of handling games in Full HD, and with FSR, it can even accommodate a higher definition display.

Consumption and cooling

We noted the consumption of the Radeon RX 6600 during our various test sessions with the HWInfo software.

On all of our tests, we noted a maximum indicated consumption of 101 W for the Radeon RX 6600. It is very light, just like the noise generated by the graphics card which was imperceptible in an open space. It is really a small product that knows how to be discreet and should not increase the electricity bill.

The recommended price by AMD

The Radeon RX 6600 will be launched on October 13, 2021 at the recommended price of 339 euros. For the launch of the Radeon RX 6600 XT, we were surprised by the stocks and prices more or less respected by traders. Hopefully that will be the case again here. On the subject, AMD tells us that stocks should be substantial in France.