American elk finally freed from tire stuck around his neck for two years

The impressive four-and-a-half-year-old male, estimated to weigh around 300kg, was spotted on Saturday night southwest of Denver, a city in the western United States.

After putting him to sleep, the officers had no choice but to cut his long antlers, which are renewed every year, in order to extract the tire.

“We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave its antlers”, particularly useful during the rutting phase, “But the situation was changing quickly and we just had to remove the tire by any means possible”Scott Murdoch, one of the agents involved in the operation, said in a statement.

The rangers could not “cut the steel in the bead of the tire”, making the maneuver very delicate, he added.

Between the tire, the more than 4kg of various debris that had accumulated there and the antlers, the officers estimated that the elk had lost nearly 16kg that evening.

“His hair was a bit disheveled”, and he had “a small wound“But his neck was, surprisingly, in good condition,” said Scott Murdoch.





This intervention ended a saga that had lasted for two years. The elk and its tire were first sighted in July 2019. Over the years, the animal had been seen on several occasions, always weighted down with its load.

Between May and June 2021, the rangers tried to approach him four times, without success.

The area being wild, the male was “hard to find, and even harder to approach”.

The elk probably had the tire stuck around its neck “when he was very young” Where “during the winter, when it loses its antlers “, according to Scott Murdoch.

This happy ending mishap “emphasizes the need for residents to live responsibly with consideration for wildlife”, recalled the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife.

It is recommended that residents ensure that their property “be free of obstacles in which animals may become entangled or injured” like the “volleyball nets and, yes, tires”.