Amy Winehouse’s wardrobe and items to be auctioned in California in November

Dresses by the dozen – including the famous one that Amy Winehouse wore to her last dramatic concert a month before her death in 2011 – books, records, bags and items that once belonged to the British soul diva will be auctioned in California. in November.

Julien’s Auctions has been exhibiting since Monday in New York a sample of more than 800 dresses, bustiers, pants, shorts, shoes, underwear, glasses, musical instruments, books and records estimated in total at “one to two million dollars”, before an auction in Beverly Hills on November 6 and 7.

“It is very difficult to have to organize auctions with the parents of a deceased child”, admitted Martin Nolan, director of Julien’s Auctions by presenting to AFP the collection of personal objects of the British singer and musician who died on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27, after massive alcohol consumption.





Exhibit at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York of items that belonged to British singer Amy Winehouse, for auction scheduled for November 6 and 7, 2021 in California (TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)





“The subject is very sensitive and it took them a long time to agree to donate (the objects) realizing, of course, that fans, museums, collectors all over the world will want to own these items.”, has explained Martin Nolan.

According to him, the parents of Amy Winehouse, Mitch and Janis, wish thanks to this sale to preserve “heritage and memory” of their daughter and raise funds for their foundation helping young adults suffering from drug and alcohol addictions.

The British artist, awarded several times for his album Back to Black in 2006, always evoked his personal experiences of addiction to alcohol and drugs in songs steeped in jazz and soul.

Her last concert in June 2011 in Belgrade had marked the spirits when, obviously drunk, she was booed and hissed by the audience, some of whom had left the room. The tour was canceled and Amy Winehouse died a month later.

That night, she wore a green and black mini dress with silk patterns of flowers and bamboo, designed by her heart stylist Naomi Parry. The garment is estimated between $ 15,000 and $ 20,000. “All of these dresses represent Amy, a fantastic musician, but also a fashion icon”, saluted Martin Nolan.

Like musicians Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse was added to the infamous “27 club” of artists who died at the age of 27.