an atypical British coupe signed Bertone

Zapping Autonews story Autonews Event: focus on the 13th crossing of Paris

When Carrozzeria Bertone separated from the great Giorgetto Giugiaro (responsible for the design of Alfa Giulia GT, Fiat Dino, Lancia Delta, Lotus Esprit …), another master of automotive design replaced him: Marcello Gandini (Lamborghini Miura, Alfa Romeo Montreal , Lancia Stratos…). The Jaguar FT Coupé was, it seems, one of his first creations for the Bertone house. The car was intended to honor the founder of the Italian importing company, Ferruccio Tarchini, hence the “FT” in the vehicle’s full name. Jaguar wanted to sell this limited edition model in Italy and abroad, but in the end production was limited to the exhibition prototype and a single other copy.

Two copies only

Start the slideshow

Jaguar FT Coupé by Bertone | Pictures of the rare British coupe +12

Jaguar FT Coupé by BertonePhoto Credit – Dirk de Jager © 2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s





Mechanical level, the Jaguar FT Coupé Bertone is propelled by a 6-cylinder in-line engine in longitudinal position cubing at 4,235 cm3. Classic of the Jaguar sedans of the time, this XK block with double overhead camshaft, powered by 2 SU carburettors, develops 186 hp at 5500 rpm. It is associated with a 4-speed gearbox with Overdrive, on the two copies manufactured. The British brand, a pioneer in the use of disc brakes, had already installed them in the four corners of this atypical coupe. Along with its technical basis as a Type S / 420 sedan, the coupe also incorporates an independent rear suspension, originally designed for the Type E.

One of the two copies of the Type S / 420, in used condition, was sold for € 88,550 in February 2012 in Paris and the other changed hands in October 2014 against € 59,800, each time at Bonhams. The first will again be offered for sale at RM Sotheby’s in the Guikas collection, for the Castellet sale, next November. In the meantime, it seems that the car has changed color from an original black shade to a much more “British” metallic green color. If the chassis number corresponds (No. A1F 25417 DN) between the vehicle sold in 2012 and the one presented in the Sotheby’s listing for the sale of Le Castellet, the engine seems to have been replaced while the interior presents a beautiful patina.