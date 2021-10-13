an extension until July 31, 2022?





HEALTH PASS. While its deadline was scheduled for November 15, a law is currently being examined in the Council of Ministers to extend it until July 31, 2022, in order to be able to use it in the event of an epidemic resumption of Covid-19.

[Mis à jour le 13 octobre 2021 à 12h19] This Wednesday, October 13, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran was questioned on France Info about the extension of the law on the health pass and the current legal regime, envisaged until July 31, 2022, and currently examined in Council ministers. If the health situation were to deteriorate, “we ask Parliament to give us the possibility of triggering all or part of the braking measures” has explained The Minister.

“Today, in the law, the sanitary pass ends on November 15. I do not feel among the French a very strong massive demand for the lifting of the sanitary pass. What is certain is that as soon as we can lift it, we will lift it, “said government spokesman Gabriel Attal. “We have an epidemic which has regressed in our country but at the same time we have signals in certain departments (Occitans, Pays de la Loire, Lozère) which seem to show perhaps a tremor”.

This law would provide for a progress report on the measures taken at least three months after its publication and “no later than February 28, 2022“, during which the government would propose a” report “to Parliament,” specifying the reasons for maintaining, if necessary, some of them on all or part of the national territory. “The text of the law presented on Wednesday would also provide tougher penalties in the event of health pass fraud, up to five years’ imprisonment and € 75,000 in fines.

The government plans to maintain the anti-Covid 19 measure “until summer “ 2022. “What we want and will propose to Parliament is to maintain the possibility of using it for several months until the summer,” he said, in the event of an upsurge in Covid-19. The text of the law, which was sent to the Council of State, is presented this wednesday 13 october in the Council of Ministers, then debated in Parliament on October 19. “We have reason to be optimistic, but the eighteen months that have passed have shown us that we must remain cautious. We must give ourselves the means for several more months to give ourselves the possibility of resorting to measures, if necessary, to protect the French “, has justified Gabriel Attal, “even if our wish is not to resort to it”.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal nevertheless specified that if the text of the health pass law would be extended until the summer of 2022, recourse to its use would not be systematic. Asked in the program “Dimanche en politique”, on France 3, he said that the executive “does not want to extend the health pass until the summer”. On the contrary, he wishes to “get rid of it as quickly as possible”.

If there is an end to the health pass, it will be done gradually, “by business sector and not by territory“, between November 15 and the end of 2021, according to the words of the spokesperson of the government Gabriel Attal on October 7 at the end of the Defense Council, in order to “verify the absence of effect of the start of the school year, university and professional, and the return of favorable climatic conditions circulation of the virus “, and wait for the effect of the 3rd booster dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. In its opinion published on October 6 and accepted by the government, the Scientific Council considers the possible limits of current success, noting in particular that “the autumn and winter season is conducive to the circulation and transmission of coronaviruses in Europe, possibly favored by a relaxation of barrier measures and the regrouping of people in a closed environment with insufficient ventilation “. But he considers that “the objective is to no longer use the health pass in the long term when the epidemiological situation no longer justifies it”. Territorialization according to epidemiological indicators was ruled out by the Scientific Council because it could “quickly become complex and difficult to understand for the population”. “Neither the health pass nor the mask are eternal,” Gabriel Attal concluded at a press conference on October 7.

In the meantime, he made it clear that during the presidential elections of 2022, the health pass “would not be necessary to go to vote”. And its use will not be mandatory in ski resorts this winter either, just as it has disappeared in all major shopping centers in France.

With indicators of the Covid epidemic in the green, the ski lifts of ski resorts will not be subject to the obligation to present a health pass during the winter season 2021/2022. Good news that rejoices the entire mountain profession.

Friday, October 4, 2021, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne announced a reopening of ski resorts this winter 2021/2022 without a health pass for the ski lifts. “This winter, we are going to ski because there is vaccination, because the epidemic is under control,” he said at the microphone of Europe 1 this Friday, October 1. “We will finally be able to take a deep breath of fresh air,” he continued.





“The sanitary pass is not required at the moment so we will start the season like that”, announced Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne. “And then we touch wood. I hope that the season will go well and that the epidemic will remain under control. If there were degradations, we may have to talk again. But we know that whatever happens. is coming, we can stay open. ” “It is heartwarming to all mountain people, to all those who make a living from this,” said Jean-Luc Boch, the mayor of La Plagne, following this announcement.

Since mid-September 2021, the health pass is no longer mandatory in shopping centers of more than 20,000 m² because in all departments, the epidemiological indicators of Covid-19 are green. The rule was that the health pass was only compulsory in shopping centers of more than 20,000 m² located in the departments where the incidence rate of the epidemic exceeded 200 per 100,000 inhabitants over a week, which is not no longer the case.

Since September 30, 2021, adolescents aged 12 and 2 months to 17 years old must have a health pass, just like their elders, to go to restaurants, to the cinema, but also to their basketball lessons, gym. or swimming, as part of leisure and extra-curricular activities. In total, nearly 5 million minors under 17 and over 12 years and two months are affected by this extension of the health pass. All the answers to your questions :

Since September 30, the government has indicated that it only applies from 12 years and 2 months until children have a complete vaccination schedule since vaccination is only possible from 12 years. Children under 12 years and two months old are exempt from the health pass.

Unvaccinated adolescents can be tested for free, unlike adults from 18 years of age for whom Covid tests are not reimbursed, unless prescribed by a doctor, from October 15. A negative Covid-19 screening of less than 72 hours or a certificate of recovery of at least 11 days and less than 6 months is valid in the same way as a complete vaccination schedule.

Adolescents from 12 years and two months to 17 years, just like adults, must have a health pass to go to the following places:

Restaurants, cafes and bars : The sanitary pass must be presented to access café bars and restaurants, including terraces.

: The sanitary pass must be presented to access café bars and restaurants, including terraces. Hotels : campsites, holiday centers and hotels which only have an accommodation offer are not subject to the health pass. On the other hand, the campsites, holiday centers and hotels which have a restaurant, a bar, a swimming pool or an auditorium, require the sanitary pass, but only once upon arrival at the campsite, and regardless of the duration of the stay.

: campsites, holiday centers and hotels which only have an accommodation offer are not subject to the health pass. On the other hand, the campsites, holiday centers and hotels which have a restaurant, a bar, a swimming pool or an auditorium, require the sanitary pass, but only once upon arrival at the campsite, and regardless of the duration of the stay. Sports halls or swimming pools : the sanitary pass is in effect for access to all sports establishments accommodating more than fifty people, including weight training and fitness rooms, indoor or outdoor swimming pools.