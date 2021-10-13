An online gaming site offers 5,800 euros to who will watch all the episodes of The Simpsons

The goal of this operation? Try to predict the future by taking note of the different events presented in the series. Applicants must be over 18, and be fluent in English.

A dream job for Simpsons fans. A UK online gambling site, PlatinCasino, is looking for the perfect candidate to (re) watch all episodes of the cartoon. A paid assignment 5,000 pounds, or about 5,800 euros, indicates the job offer shared online. The goal of this operation? Trying to predict the future.

“It’s a well-known phenomenon: The Simpsons predicted major events in advance, such as President Donald Trump, the 2013 horse meat fraud, the coronavirus pandemic …”, we read on the site. “After a few complicated years, we’re curious to see what 2022 has in store for us. So, in anticipation of the coming new year, we said to ourselves, why not analyze the seasons of The Simpsons to see if we can predict what the next year will be. next year and the future are in store for us “.

“We think this position is unique and will be a dream to many – who wouldn’t love to get paid to watch TV, plus The Simpsons?” He added. “If you don’t mind spending the next few weeks watching TV’s most beloved family while getting paid for it, apply now!”.





Weekly donut delivery

The chosen employee will therefore have to watch the 33 seasons of the series, and take notes on the various things that are happening there and could possibly happen in the future. A mission that should last eight weeks, at a rate of 35.5 hours of work per week.

Applicants, who can apply until October 31, must be over 18, speak fluent English, have access to a television or laptop, and “have strong writing skills.” “Loving the Simpsons is a plus”.

The job offer specifies that in addition to the salary, PlatinCasino covers all the expenses necessary to fulfill this mission, including the Disney + subscription, the Internet bill during the viewing period … as well as a weekly delivery. of donuts.