Anne Hidalgo, in difficulty in the polls, abused in the Council of Paris

POLITICAL – The atmosphere is increasingly tense in Paris City Council. The mayor and candidate campaigning for the presidential 2022, Anne Hidalgo, must face on his right wing LR ironic and on his left wing to environmentalists inquisitors.

This Wednesday, October 13, Fatoumata Koné and Chloé Sagaspe fromEELV and Rachida Dati took care of the cornering, she who is already tumbling in the polls since the end of September. “You are at 4%, subscribed to 4% and you will not go further,” thus reminded him of the mayor of the 7th arrondissement.

A campaign that makes people cringe

The one who seems to supportXavier Bertrand in the race to the right, accuses Anne Hidalgo of making the Council of Paris “a platform for her desperate and desperate electoral campaign.” “It’s your campaign, we understand”, launched Rachida Dati, pointing to “risks on the technical and financial feasibility” of a target of 75% renewable energy for 2030 “untenable”, according to her .





But it is with the ecologists that the vehemence has increased a notch, as regularly since the re-election of the mayor PS in June 2020. Among the Greens also we pointed out a concentration on the campaign, to the detriment of municipal management.

Criticizing the urban forests promised by the mayor of Paris, “very expensive”, Chloé Sagaspe, vice-president of the Environment, Climate and Biodiversity, Cleanliness Commission of the Paris Council denounced “a great environmental communication operation which one might wonder if it does not respond more to media and electoral purposes rather than to genuine ecological ambitions ”for the capital.

Green subjects treated “in haste”

These urban forests were part of the presentation at the start of the Council of 16 deliberations on ecological transition which greatly annoyed environmentalists. Mixture, Anne Hidalgo indeed enumerated the various Parisian projects: planting of 170,000 trees, energy renovation of buildings, new master plan for the heating network, fight against noise pollution, end of plastic in canteens … ” Paris is always one step ahead and Paris sets the tone, ”said the socialist candidate for the presidential election.

A sequence of “communication”, denounced Fatoumata Koné, president of the Greens in Paris. “We are wondering about the sequence of communication that you impose on us today”, she commented. For the elected, this “superposition of subjects in one and the same debate” forced the city council “to treat them in haste”. “This does not seem to us to be up to the challenge of the necessary ecological and climatic transformations,” added the one who supports Yannick Jadot for the presidential election.

